ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Two teen members of NC indigenous tribe missing in northern Georgia, officials say

By Madeleine List
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

Two teenage members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have been missing since June 15 when they were last seen in northern Georgia, officials say.

Tristin Lossie, 14, and William Ellwood, 15, were last seen at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 15, in Mitchell, a town about 120 miles southeast of Atlanta and about 50 miles west of the border with South Carolina, the Glascock Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The teenagers may be trying to travel to Cherokee, North Carolina, where their parents live, the Cherokee Indian Police Department said in a statement. They “may be together,” according to Glascock Sheriff’s Office.

Lossie is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and white tennis shoes. She had a teal backpack, the Glascock Sheriff’s Office says. She weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and usually wears glasses.

Ellwood is about 5-feet, 7-inches talland was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black and gray shorts, dark-colored shoes and a white baseball cap. He weighs about 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2145 or the Cherokee Indian Police Department at 828-359-6633.

The Glascock County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee Indian Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment by McClatchy News.

Woman found clinging to paddleboard after friend reported she drowned, Utah cops say

Missing hiker spends 23 hours on trail after taking ‘shortcut,’ Colorado rescuers say

18-year-old vanishes in water during trip to California beach on last day of school

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Infamous Georgia Lake Claimed a Number of Lives Over the Holiday Weekend

Officials stated that seven individuals died on Georgia waterways over the holiday weekend, including one who drowned in a lake with a tragic past. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a two-boat crash on the Wilmington River in Savannah killed five persons and wounded four others on Saturday. A single household was responsible for four of the victims. Three of the deceased were not discovered until Sunday morning.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Mitchell, GA
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
Cherokee, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Cherokee, NC
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#Police#The Eastern Band#Cherokee Indians#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Grandmother, 80, shot dead at New Orleans high school graduation just moments after her grandson walked across stage: Police say two women were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting

An 80-year-old woman was shot dead by a stray bullet just moments after watching her grandson receive his high school diploma. Augustine Greenwood, 80, was walking from Xavier University's Convocation Center in New Orleans -where Morris Jeff High School was holding its graduation ceremony - back to her family's car at around 11.45am Tuesday, when she was struck by a stray bullet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
508
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy