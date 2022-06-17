ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Trail attack suspect wants DNA evidence thrown out

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The suspect in an attack on a woman walking on a De Pere trail wants the DNA evidence in the case barred from use at trial. Meanwhile, an Oct. 24 trial date was set Friday. Miles Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five counts,...

