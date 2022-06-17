ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Photo Friday Contest Submissions for the Week of June 10-16 (Air Show!)

By Ann
oceancity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Photo Friday submissions were great, but we had to go with the photos of the Air Show as this week’s winners!. A beautiful early spring evening photo from our...

www.oceancity.com

Comments / 0

 

Cape Gazette

It's art show season!

As I lay down my purchases to be checked out at Michael's, the young woman cashier asks, "Will using those more expensive tubes of paint make me an artist?" There are many more attributes than Level 4 paints that make one an artist. Yes, paints other than the Academy Level, Moulin d’Arches papier from France and sable brushes from the pelts of exotic rodents from Siberia do help.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
phillylacrosse.com

.@THEDUKESLC wins 3 youth championships at Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD

The Duke’s Elite 2027 team went undefeated and won the championship last weekend at the Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD. Keys to the championship were a stingy defense and strong goaltending, smart play from the attack, and a midfield that kept the pressure up on both sides of the ball. Coaches were Pat Lacon, Brian Delaney, and Jeb Brenfleck.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.
OCEAN CITY, MD
kolomkobir.com

Tons of Sea Bass and A 10 Pound Monkfish

Hit the vid for the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle!. There are some pretty wicked thunderstorms rolling through Ocean Pines and Ocean City as I write this on Monday evening at 7. Heavy rain, fog and pea sized hail in some spots have caused a little headache, but so far there hasn’t been much wind damage in most spots. These storms are rolling through pretty quickly and should be well offshore by tomorrow’s fishing so the timing wasn’t all that bad.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Jay Copeland to open for Patti Labelle

SALISBURY, Md. – Local American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland will be hitting the stage again. He’s opening up for Patti Lebelle on June 22nd at the Freeman Arts Pavilion. You can find tickets online at freemanarts.org/pattilabelle. We want to hear your good news, just email...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Sara and Ray Wilkinson of Milton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bluecoast in Rehoboth with family and friends. Gathering for the happy occasion are in back (l-r) Candace Gaull, Beau Croll, Kevin Carson, Terry Carson, Axel Croll, Brittany Croll, Clay Miller, Jeff Wilkinson and Bill Rogers. In front are guests of honor Sara and Ray Wilkinson.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade set to sail July 4

The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4. Decorated boats will wind their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf. Parade entrants will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station and at...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Pittsville youth academy celebrating the life of DFC Hilliard with community event

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
PITTSVILLE, MD
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

‘Backing The Blue’ event honors life of fallen officer DFC Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – “And to have that wound from last year ripped wide open again, we’re still in shock,” President of FOP Lodge #111 Corp. Scott Hamilton said. To start healing that wound, wheels turned into Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111 for the Backing The Blue event honoring Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday afternoon. “These events like this to support Glenn and his family are therapeutic and this is what we want to do. We want to be able to engage with our community and come together,” Hamilton said.
SALISBURY, MD
downbeach.com

Ocean City plans to ticket reckless bike riders

Ocean City’s police chief is urging parents to keep their kids under control amid an increase in juveniles “recklessly” riding their electric bikes and regular bicycles through town, including two crashes in recent weeks. In a letter sent Friday to parents and students in the Ocean City...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WTVR-TV

Researchers warn of threats to Bethany Beach Firefly

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The twinkles of light that meander about on locations like Bethany Beach could be snuffed out permanently, state and federal researchers warn, if the rare firefly is not further protected. The diminutive but bright Bethany Beach Firefly measures only 9.0 to 10.75 millimeters long and...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

Arbutus Baseball Player Jonah Baney Dies In Crash, Hearts Shatter

Hearts shattered across Baltimore County as hundreds of people mourned the sudden death of Jonah Baney, who died in a car crash, those who knew him said. Baney, 19, lived in Arbutus and graduated from Lansdowne High School in 2020. He was playing baseball for Community College of Baltimore County and had plans to play for Salisbury University next year, according to his obituary.
Cape Gazette

Delmarva Scramble for First Tee sees major boost

The First Tee of Delaware held its annual Delmarva Scramble tournament June 6 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club, after bad weather forced a postponement from the original May 5 date. The delay may have helped. PGA professional Scott Green, the senior southern Delaware coordinator for First Tee of Delaware, said...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

