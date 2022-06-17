ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Headed to Hollywood

By Ross McWaters
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 2 days ago

More fried chicken is headed into South Florida soon. What Now on Friday came across plan review filings indicating the brand’s intention to open another outpost in the area.

Per the filing with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the unit is expected to appear at 2321 Pembroke Rd, where it will be down the road from The Big Easy Casino, Viva Brazil and Taco Taco Pizza Pizza.

When this location is planned to open is unknown. What Now reached out to Steve Kelton of Kelton Project Managers, who is managing the construction of this Popeye’s location, but he didn’t have any information to share.

Currently, no details about the unit is available on the brand’s website. We have not been able to connect with the franchisee of this location.

Popeye’s has been active in South Florida as of late, and this report follows two we’ve made in recent months ( here and here ) about new units coming to the area.



Comments / 0

 

NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire sparks on roof of Pollo Tropical in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out on the roof of a Pollo Tropical in Sunrise. Cameras showed heavy smoke rising from the restaurant located on West Sunrise Boulevard, late Saturday night. Firefighters got to work and douses the flames. No injuries have been reported. It remains unclear what...
SUNRISE, FL
WPBF News 25

Residents respond to West Palm Beach ordinance that aims to protect tenants from skyrocketing rent prices

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach passed an ordinance last week that aims to protect tenants from skyrocketing costs of living in South Florida. If there is a rent increase of more than 5%, landlords will need to let tenants know at least 60 days in advance. Currently, residents have 30 days or less to decide whether they'd vacate or renew their lease.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
