Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Headed to Hollywood

More fried chicken is headed into South Florida soon. What Now on Friday came across plan review filings indicating the brand’s intention to open another outpost in the area.

Per the filing with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the unit is expected to appear at 2321 Pembroke Rd, where it will be down the road from The Big Easy Casino, Viva Brazil and Taco Taco Pizza Pizza.

When this location is planned to open is unknown. What Now reached out to Steve Kelton of Kelton Project Managers, who is managing the construction of this Popeye’s location, but he didn’t have any information to share.

Currently, no details about the unit is available on the brand’s website. We have not been able to connect with the franchisee of this location.

Popeye’s has been active in South Florida as of late, and this report follows two we’ve made in recent months ( here and here ) about new units coming to the area.

