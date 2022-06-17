Perry County Extension Office to host 'Grassroots Assessment & Strategic Planning' meeting

Now that Demopolis is a Main Street Alabama Designated Community, the work to revitalize the downtown begins with the official kickoff Tuesday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m. A lot of preparatory work already had been accomplished by Main Street Executive Director Rhae Darsey and her team as they prepared the application to become one of the communities chosen in 2022. The kickoff will bring officials from the Main Street program to visit the city, tour the area designated for revitalization and begin their work to support Demopolis as it works to bring life to the heart of the community.

DEMOPOLIS, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO