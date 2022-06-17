ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

Perry County Extension Office to host 'Grassroots Assessment & Strategic Planning' meeting

By Nathan Prewett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerry County Extension Office will host a "Grassroots Assessment and Strategic Planning" meeting on Thursday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of Perry County are invited...

