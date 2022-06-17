ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma NAACP invites the community to their Juneteenth Celebration

By Adam Klepp
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095Hmo_0gELEwso00

The event will take place Saturday at Carver Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma’s Juneteenth celebration is back at Carver Park this weekend.

The entire community is invited to come together on Saturday from 6:30 to 10:30 to enjoy music, snacks, games, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUA2W_0gELEwso00

The day marks when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned they were freed in 1865, almost two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation in 1863.

Local Yuman Desiree Michele Thomas Johnson says the day is meant to celebrate how far black people in America have come since then, but also to recognize there is more to be done.​​​​​​​

“Some people just think it’s ok, just come out and join the festivities, which yes it is but the history behind it it’s so much more," Thomas Johnson said. "There’s still a lot of work to be done, but as far as where we were, we’ve definitely come a long way.”

Yuma NAACP Chairperson Beverley Cade says YPD will also be in attendance to ensure a safe event for all, and also wants to thank Candy Camarena Law Office, the CWA Union, and Nova Insurance for their support in making the gathering possible.

The post Yuma NAACP invites the community to their Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Yuma Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular

The City’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular returns to the City’s Ray Kroc Sports Complex, 1280 W. Desert Hills Drive, on Saturday, July 2. Gates open at 6:00 pm, with the display starting at approximately 9:00 pm. Entry fee for this family-friendly event is only $1 per person,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

A local car club is hosting a show this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the Desert Southwest triple-digits are here to stay. So the need for water is at an all-time high, and that's why one local car club decided to host an event to help fill that need. Family Thing Car Club is hosting a car show...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arizona Society
Yuma, AZ
Government
Yuma, AZ
Society
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kyma.com

Migrants now crossing into Yuma at night

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Crossing spots along the wall for migrants coming to Yuma during the day are mostly empty. But according to the most recent Yuma apprehension numbers, agents continue to make over 1,000 apprehensions a day. This is possible because now the majority of illegal crossings, and...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
thedesertreview.com

Amended fireworks ordinance unanimously approved by El Centro City Council

EL CENTRO — On June 7, the El Centro City Council unanimously approved amending Chapter 10, Article V of the El Centro Municipal Code entitled “Fireworks.” The new City ordinance can be viewed at www.cityofelcentro.org, according to a press release. Effective immediately, the revised City ordinance will...
thedesertreview.com

Grocery Outlet owner in Brawley eager to open, serve community

BRAWLEY — The finishing touches are being put on the new Grocery Outlet store in Brawley, located on the corner of Panno Drive and off of Highway 86/South Brawley Avenue. Grocery Outlet is a grocery and general merchandise store is one of over 400 Grocery Outlet (GO) stores across the US – including the GO in El Centro located in the Valley Plaza – which offers “extreme value” products as a retailer, according to their website, groceryoutlet.com.
BRAWLEY, CA
kolomkobir.com

Holtville Hot Springs Returns to Life » Holtville Tribune

HOLTVILLE — Birds of a different sort of feather flocking together are sure signs that a year after a fire swept through the area, life has returned to Holtville Hot Springs Long-Term Visitor Area. Apparently open, according to the US Bureau of Land Management, those birds — or “snowbirds,”...
HOLTVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Juneteenth Celebration#African Americans#Ypd#Candy Camarena Law Office#The Cwa Union#Nova Insurance
kyma.com

On Dangerous Ground: A new precedence will protect both our history and National Security

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As a long-time resident of the Desert Southwest, I consider myself very fortunate with regard to our area's law enforcement presence. Although our peace officers wear different uniforms in moments of despair they come together to protect. So, the news of our new jurisdiction designation comes as a sigh of relief.
YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ
kyma.com

Power outage in Foothills leaves over two-thousand residents affected

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the National Weather Service, a dust devil is the cause of a power outage and minor damage around 24th Avenue to 26th Avenue as well as Avenida Compadres to Via Loma Vista. The weather service also confirms that the storms affecting Eastern Arizona...
kyma.com

News 11 Weather Authority: Dad’s Day cool-down

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we roll into Father's Day weekend, a large-scale low pressure system is already bringing wind gusts and declining temperatures into our area. This evening alone, wind gusts in the Imperial Valley have ranged from 40 to 45 miles per hour with some visibility issues.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
kyma.com

Imperial Valley Strike team return from wildfire near Los Angeles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Fire Department says a team of firefighters have returned from deployment to a wildfire in San Bernardino County. The Imperial Valley Strike team safely returned to Yuma on Thursday evening after being sent to a "Sheep Fire" northeast of Los Angeles.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy