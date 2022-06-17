Yuma NAACP invites the community to their Juneteenth Celebration

The event will take place Saturday at Carver Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma’s Juneteenth celebration is back at Carver Park this weekend.

The entire community is invited to come together on Saturday from 6:30 to 10:30 to enjoy music, snacks, games, and more.

The day marks when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned they were freed in 1865, almost two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation in 1863.

Local Yuman Desiree Michele Thomas Johnson says the day is meant to celebrate how far black people in America have come since then, but also to recognize there is more to be done.​​​​​​​

“Some people just think it’s ok, just come out and join the festivities, which yes it is but the history behind it it’s so much more," Thomas Johnson said. "There’s still a lot of work to be done, but as far as where we were, we’ve definitely come a long way.”

Yuma NAACP Chairperson Beverley Cade says YPD will also be in attendance to ensure a safe event for all, and also wants to thank Candy Camarena Law Office, the CWA Union, and Nova Insurance for their support in making the gathering possible.

