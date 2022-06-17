ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

2 bodies found in Louisa, Kentucky home

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two bodies have been found in a home in the Louisa area of Lawrence County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 14 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Shane Goodall, the call came in around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, June 17, 2022 regarding bodies found at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road. Goodall says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and no further information about the deceased is being released at this time.

Two women found shot to death in Ashland, Kentucky

Goodall says the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene

Two Bodies found in Lawrence Co

An investigation is underway in Lawrence Co after two bodies were found deceased Friday afternoon in a home. According to the Kentucky State Police, the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence Co. which is located about 12 miles north of Louisa, just past the power plant off Rt. 23. The deceased have been identified as 40 year-old Scott Marcum and 37 year-old Natasha Marcum, both of Blaine Creek Road. Initial reports ruled a murder-suicide and that both victims were shot. At this time, no additional details are being released.
Ashland, Kentucky double homicide suspect in hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — New information surrounding a double homicide in Ashland, Kentucky, has been released. In a press conference from the Ashland Police Department, they say officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue on Friday morning. They say they found sisters, Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, with gunshot wounds. […]
Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, but […]
