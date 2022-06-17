2 bodies found in Louisa, Kentucky home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two bodies have been found in a home in the Louisa area of Lawrence County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 14 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Shane Goodall, the call came in around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, June 17, 2022 regarding bodies found at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road. Goodall says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and no further information about the deceased is being released at this time.

Goodall says the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene

