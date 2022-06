World No.1 Scottie Scheffler moved into a tie for the lead on day two of the US Open following a superb round of 3-under 67. Scheffler, out in the morning wave of groups, stumbled out the gate with two early bogeys on the 5th (which included a duffed chip) and 6th and it looked at that time of his round that he was going to do well to make the cut.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO