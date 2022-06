A few familiar names will be missing from Wimbledon this year but the competition is set to be just as fierce for the big titles.Ashleigh Barty’s retirement means there will be no defending champion in what remains a wide open women’s field, while Novak Djokovic bids for a fourth successive men’s singles title and seventh overall.Here, the PA news agency picks out 10 players to watch at the All England Club.Serena WilliamsSpeculation was growing that Williams may have headed, unannounced, into retirement having not been seen on a tennis court since suffering a thigh injury early in her first-round match...

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO