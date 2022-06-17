ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Man Charged With Rape In Baltimore County Suspected Of Slashing Woman In NYC Subway

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oplH_0gEL2pWQ00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man charged with first-degree rape in Baltimore County is suspected of slashing a woman’s neck in a New York City subway station, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4Ou_0gEL2pWQ00

Subhan Zaib booking photo, BCPD

Subhan Zaib, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Baltimore County Police. He is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in the area of Shipping Place in Dundalk.

Zaib is a resident of Dundalk, according to online court records.

New York City Police said around 5 a.m. on Friday, June 10, a 19-year-old woman was walking down the stairs at the corner of Essex Street and Delancey Street for the “F” Line when, unprovoked, a man approached her from behind, placed her in a chokehold, and slashed her multiple times in the neck and back.

The victim is in stable condition, police said. NYPD released these surveillance images of the suspect:

Zaib is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

Comments / 1

Karen Sturla Wingerd
2d ago

good work BCPD! Now judges. . lock him up for a long, long time & put him in a cell with Hubba Bubba!

Reply
3
Related
boweryboogie.com

Queens Man Wanted in Delancey Subway Slashing Arrested in Baltimore on Rape Charge

The man wanted for slashing and choking a young woman in a Lower East Side subway station has been arrested on rape charges in Maryland, according to published reports. Queens resident Subhan Zaib, 26, is accused of an unprovoked, early morning attack on the 19-year-old victim on June 10 as she descended into the Delancey/Essex subway station. He allegedly approached the victim from behind before grappling her in a chokehold and slashing her about the neck.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Gothamist.com

1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting in Ozone Park: NYPD

A shooter wielding what appeared to be an assault-style weapon shot three people early Sunday morning, according to the New York City Police Department. One of the victims was killed and two others were wounded, they said. The shooting took place early Sunday morning, around 5 a.m. in a parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

‘I Have a Gun:' Masked Man Corners Woman, 74, in NYC Elevator Robbery

Cornered in the elevator of a Brooklyn building last week, police say a 74-year-old woman was robbed by a masked man who threatened to kill her. The victim was inside the elevator Wednesday morning with two men when one of them stepped off and the door closed, as seen in surveillance video released by police over the weekend.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Dundalk, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
BRONX, NY
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Derek Davis, 32, Murdered

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 0020 hours police responded to a 911 call of a male with a stab wound inside of Lincoln Medical Center, located at 234 E. 149 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, police were informed by hospital...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Rape#Baltimore Police#Nypd#New York City Subway#Violent Crime#Baltimore County Police
PIX11

1 dead, 2 injured in Queens triple shooting with assault rifle: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)– One man died and two others were injured after being shot with an assault rifle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred in the parking lot behind a catering hall at 136-26 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park at around 5:05 a.m. following a dispute, police said. A 38-year man […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, by gunman with apparent assault weapon outside Queens catering hall

Three men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman who appeared to be firing an assault weapon outside a Queens catering hall early Sunday morning, police sources said. The violence started as an argument in a parking lot outside a banquet hall on Cross Bay Blvd. near Desarc Road in Ozone Park about 5 a.m., cops said. One man pulled out a long gun and opened fire, hitting a 38-year-old man in the ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Bag of Human Remains Found in Basement of NYC Home

A man found a bag of human bones in the basement of his Queens home and told detectives he might know who they belong to, senior law enforcement officials said. The remains were discovered around 3 p.m. Saturday in a home off 138th Avenue in Laurelton, according to investigators. The...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Person on motorcycle caught on video shooting man in leg

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a person caught on camera shooting a man in the Bronx. It happened June 16 on Whales Avenue in Melrose.A 28-year-old was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Duo distracts woman, steals $25K in cash from purse: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two thieves made off with $25,000 in cash by distracting a woman and snatching a purse from her vehicle in Brooklyn, police said. A 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in front of 39 Debevoise Street in Williamsburg on Thursday when a man came up and told the woman that […]
Bay Net

PGPD Officer Arrested In Off-Duty Incident In New York City

LANDOVER, Md. – A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest in New York City. Police Officer First Class Aaron Holliday was off-duty at the time of the incident. Holliday was arrested Tuesday night in Manhattan following an altercation at a nightclub. No...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Molotov cocktail thrown into Manhattan beauty salon; 2 suffer burns: NYPD

Editor’s note: Police initially said the salon was torched with a Molotov cocktail on Sunday afternoon, but have since determined that the arsonist poured gasoline and then set it ablaze. For the latest updates on the investigation, click here. Original story —– LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect tossed a molotov cocktail into […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy