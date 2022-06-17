Man Charged With Rape In Baltimore County Suspected Of Slashing Woman In NYC Subway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man charged with first-degree rape in Baltimore County is suspected of slashing a woman’s neck in a New York City subway station, according to police.

Subhan Zaib, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Baltimore County Police. He is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in the area of Shipping Place in Dundalk.

Zaib is a resident of Dundalk, according to online court records.

New York City Police said around 5 a.m. on Friday, June 10, a 19-year-old woman was walking down the stairs at the corner of Essex Street and Delancey Street for the “F” Line when, unprovoked, a man approached her from behind, placed her in a chokehold, and slashed her multiple times in the neck and back.

The victim is in stable condition, police said. NYPD released these surveillance images of the suspect:

Zaib is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.