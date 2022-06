Build an effective career plan that increases your chance for job search success and uses the latest research on national, state, and local labor market information. This free, virtual employment workshop held via Zoom is offered by IowaWORKS every 2 weeks on Mondays at 1 PM. Please contact the Des Moines IowaWORKS American Job Center by phone at 515-281-9619 or email at DesMoinesIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov to register. Individuals with disabilities may request accommodations by emailing access@iwd.iowa.gov. Requests must be received 3 business days prior to event dates.

