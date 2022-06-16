ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, WI

Deerfield softball: Morgan Mack named conference player of the year; Grace Brattlie, Addison Kapral, Cora Nelson make first team; Karlee Berge second team and Lydia Mack earns honorable mention

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 3 days ago

Senior Morgan Mack wrapped up her Deerfield softball career by earning a long list of awards.

Mack was named “Player of the Year '' by the Trailways-South Conference, a member of the first team for all-conference, first team on the Division 4 All-District and was named to the Division 4 and 5 All-State second team.

“She worked her butt off to deserve all of that,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Mack. “She led the team in almost every category… She's put her time in for her career. As a dad/coach, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

At the plate, Mack batted .494 with three homers, 28 RBIs and scored 29 runs. In the circle, Mack went 18-5 with 135 innings pitched, with a 1.71 ERA. Mack threw a no-hitter against Rio and recorded 137 strikeouts.

Junior catcher Addy Kapral was named honorable mention on the all-state team, a first-team selection for all-district and was first team all-conference. Kapral batted .338 with 24 RBIs and recorded 31 hits. In 24 games, Kapral only committed two errors for a .987 fielding percentage.

Junior outfielder Grace Brattlie was selected to the first team for all-conference and all-district. Brattlie hit .352 with 26 RBIs, while hitting two home runs and three triples.

“With Grace out in the outfield, I’m almost 100 percent sure she didn’t have an error, so anything that was close to her, she got and I never had to worry too much about a ball hit in her area,” said Scott Mack.

Freshman infielder Cora Nelson was an honorable mention on the all-district team, while earning first-team honors for all-conference. Nelson led the team with 19 stolen bases, while hitting .373 with two home runs and two triples.

“She was very quick out there at shortstop. She has a great first step to the ball and she reads the ball off the bat very well, and all of the other coaches saw that too,” said Scott Mack.

Junior infielder Karlee Berge took second-team honors with a .375 batting average. Berge recorded 27 hits, scored 25 runs and drove in 15 runs.

Freshman infielder Lydia Mack was an all-conference honorable mention.

“I was very proud of them all. It’s been a long time since Deerfield had that many make first team, second team and honorable mention,” said Scott Mack.

Lydia Mack hit .291 with 26 RBIs and scored 18 runs.

