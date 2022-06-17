J-Hawks Sweep Ottumwa to Move to 12-10

The J-Hawks fell back to .500 on the season after having been swept by Waukee on Monday night at Gary Page Field. Urbandale lost to the Warriors 7-1 and 4-3. The J-Hawks will host Perry on Tuesday at 6:00pm in a single varsity game.
Iowa sophomore Payton Sandfort has experienced growth on the court and off. The Waukee native is coming off a freshman season in which he averaged just over five points per game and shot 37-percent from three point range. He is also approaching six feet, eight inches. Sandfort’s role increased as...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Principal Park had Caitlin Clark fever on Saturday night. It was Caitlin Clark night at the Iowa Cubs game. Fans were able to see their favorite Hawkeye basketball player and some lucky fans received an autograph from the All-American. KCCI caught up with Clark before...
(Ames) -- Florida offensive lineman Brendan Black committed to Iowa State on Friday. The 6-foot-3.5, 300-pound interior offensive line recruit made the commitment after receiving offers from a number of other schools, including Power Fives Duke, Kansas, Louisville and Miami. Black is ranked No. 902 nationally, No. 66 as an...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The long-awaited Red Bull Soap Box Derby took over Des Moines Saturday afternoon. Some cars — crossed the finish line. Others — crashed into the hay bales lining Walnut Street near the State Capitol Building. Iowans took over the international event, and you...
(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
Every city in America has veterans to thank for the freedoms we've enjoyed for centuries in the United States but have you ever stopped to think about just how many veterans live in your city?. In Cedar Rapids, United States Census Bureau data shows that of the 103,358 residents age...
FORT MADISON – A Fort Madison couple is among many Lee County residents fighting to keep a carbon capture pipeline from being built in Lee County. The Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline is being proposed to run diagonally northwest to southeast through Iowa for a total of 810 miles, including more than 50 miles of pipeline buried in Lee County. The entire pipeline would run approximately 1,300 miles through five states.
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a Newton woman. DCI agents said 28-year-old Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa Saturday, where she was pronounced dead. “During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second year in a row, an Iowa restaurant has beaten a New York restaurant for a national ‘Best Burger Battle.’. The winner of each statewide Best Burger challenge (The Flying Elbow in Iowa or Ale n’ Angus Pub in New York) went head to head, and on June 14th voting closed and the results were tallied. The result? Iowa beef is king.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of Alison Cooper of Newton. Cooper died on June 18th. Cooper was pronounced dead after being taken to Mahaska Health. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will conduct...
AFTON, Iowa — A house in Afton has been at the center of loss, struggle and frustration, not only for the owners but also for the community, and soon the home may be torn down. A fire at the home on June 8, 2021, started a series of hardships...
DES MOINES (June 17, 2022) – WHO 13 Des Moines, Iowa, today announced that it is adding Iowa-native and WHO 13 veteran, Elias Johnson, to its talented story-telling anchor team. Mr. Johnson will be returning home to WHO 13, were he worked earlier his career, winning regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tune in Monday to Local 5 News at 10 to watch the full story. The start of the summer is an exciting time for any kid. But for some third and fourth graders at Jackson Elementary School, the end of the school year couldn't have gone more perfectly.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two jet skis flipped over on the Des Moines River on Sunday afternoon. One was carrying one adult and two children and the other was carrying one adult and one child. The adult and two kids were able to be rescued before going over the...
The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
A proposed wind farm was the topic of a special Mahaska County Board meeting Friday afternoon (6/17). Approximately 50 people attended the meeting, which featured a presentation by Liberty Power. The utility is looking to put up wind turbines in Spring Creek, White Oak, Harrison and Cedar townships in the southeast corner of Mahaska County. Olivia Neter with Liberty Power talks about the utility’s proposal.
Comments / 0