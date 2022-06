ST. LOUIS — The costs to close the region's second-largest power plant, after decades of Clean Air Act violations, are rising. Electric utility Ameren has proposed the construction of $244 million in electric lines and other upgrades before shuttering the Rush Island Energy Center in Jefferson County. On top of that, it could cost $15 million to $20 million a month, according to one estimate, to keep the plant available until those projects are completed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO