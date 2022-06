The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two women killed in separate single-vehicle crashes over the weekend. 68-year-old Mary Howland of Springfield died Saturday night after her car went off the road near 11th and Stanford. There’s still no word yet on the exact cause of her death. Then hours later, authorities responded to a one-car crash near Loami. 21-year-old Addyson Butcher of Waverly was pronounced dead at the scene. Her vehicle had gone off the road into a creek, but was not submerged. But authorities say Butcher had not been wearing a seat belt.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO