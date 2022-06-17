ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

Blood drive to take place in Forsyth

By AJ Fahr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be on location for a blood drive in Forsyth on Monday, June 20. The blood drive will take place at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1000 State Highway...

Parade of Lights celebrates Law Enforcement Week

A celebration of law enforcement in Branson continued Thursday, June 16, with the Parade of Lights on Branson Landing. Law enforcement agencies from around the region came together to cruise their patrol vehicles along the promenade at Branson Landing to celebrate National Law Enforcement Week in Branson. “It’s great to...
BRANSON, MO
Branson alderman holding study session on homelessness

The Branson Board of Aldermen will be holding a special study session on Thursday, June 23, to examine the city’s homelessness and panhandling issues. According to a staff report authorized by interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall, the session will focus on “details related to these issues, mitigation efforts, and community support resources available in our community.”
BRANSON, MO
Table Rock Art Guild Gallery moved to Branson West

A Branson West art gallery will soon celebrate its grand re-opening at a new location. The Table Rock Art Guild Gallery, which is a subsidiary of the Table Rock Art Guild (TRAG), was previously located at 11863 MO Highway 13 in Kimberling City. The gallery moved to its new location at the southwest intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13, inside Claybough Plaza in Branson West. The organization is hosting a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 28. The community is invited to attend the event which will begin at 3:45 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by refreshments, giveaways and art demos, according to a press release from the chamber.
BRANSON WEST, MO
KOLR10 News

Boating industry not sinking despite rising gas prices

Gas prices continue to rise, affecting almost every industry in America. When it comes to boats, Indian Point Marina in Branson says people are still coming out to the water. “Gas prices are definitely the highest on the water that they’ve been in my eight years of working here.” Kinsey Stephens said. “I think people […]
BRANSON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

How About A Scenic Dinner Train Ride Through Missouri? Looks Like Fun

Since gas prices have been higher than they ever have been, perhaps you are considering other forms of transportation. Do any of you have a little Sheldon Cooper in you? By that, I am asking if you love trains? If you ever visit Branson, you can get a scenic view of Missouri and enjoy some great food too. There is an option for you to experience the Branson Scenic Railway.
MISSOURI STATE
macaronikid.com

7 Must Do Attractions in Branson, Missouri With Kids

Every summer, we vacation with my husband’s side of the family. It’s a time of the year we look forward to and can’t wait to break the usual routine of everyday life and make lasting memories together. We love to travel and explore new places. However, this...
BRANSON, MO
Kimberling City Police Officer wins title in pageant

Kimberling City Law Enforcement Officer Alexis Hobbs took part in a unique pageant dedicated to first responders and won in the Law Enforcement category this past weekend. The first-ever First Responders Fundraiser & Pageant presented by Miss American Diamonds Pageant was held in St. Louis on Saturday, June 18, according to the Miss American Diamonds Pageant Facebook page. The pageant was open to women serving the front lines in their communities. It included categories for firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, EMTs, and paramedics.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
933kwto.com

Downtown Springfield Parking Garage Closure

If you have activities planned in Downtown Springfield next week, one parking garage will be closed. The College Station Car Park on West McDaniel Street will close Sunday for maintenance. If the maintenance goes according to schedule, the parking garage will reopen on Friday, June 24th.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What some call a unicorn cat is one of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s newest residents. Freddie Mercury is a two-month-old tortoiseshell kitten. Experts say that cats with this color pattern aren’t rare but that they are almost always female. Only one out of 3,000 tortoiseshell cats are, like Freddie, male. Leaders at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society say everything must line up just so for a kitten like him to come into the world.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Flippin man injured in Missouri motorcycle accident

A man from Flippin was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday morning in southern Missouri. Seventy-seven-year-old Raymond Kellogg was transported by ambulance from the scene in Texas County to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kellogg was traveling on U.S. Highway 63. He...
FLIPPIN, AR
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Calls for service coming in hot to HVAC company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the temperature starts to heat up, people are starting to crank up the air conditioning in their homes. This time is also when people may start to realize there’s a problem. The number of calls for HVAC repairs is starting to increase heavily. “We’ve received over 4,000 phone calls for service,” said […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Branson aldermen approve salary structure for leadership

The Branson Board of Aldermen officially approved a policy which apparently had been guiding city salaries for years without ever having official Board approval. Bill 6169 on the aldermen’s agenda for the June 14, meeting called for an ordinance approving department head salary caps. The staff report on the item noted the city is “currently searching for one leadership position” and two more leadership or department head positions are going to need to be filled and clear direction from the board is necessary for the process.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

How marriage rates have changed in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Giggster compiled data on marriage rates in Missouri using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in Missouri, you can read the national story here. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Mountain Home woman’s close call video at Yellowstone making national headlines

(Anne Leppold of Mountain Home) A Mountain Home woman’s video of a rock slide as she was leaving Yellowstone National Park Sunday during heavy rain is making national headlines. Twenty-seven-year-old Anne Leppold’s video was shot from her car as large rocks from a rock slide hit the car in front of her.

