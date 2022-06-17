Ads for Pine Grove Plaza Shooping Center in Browns Mills, NJ

This is big. The rumor is true. The Chick fil A in Hamilton Marketplace is MOVING, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. For months I've heard that the popular fast food place, on one of the busiest corners of the shopping center on Route 130 North in Hamilton, NJ, was moving across the parking lot to where Ruby Tuesdays once was. Well, it's actually happening.
While Costco is forcing you to buy a membership in order to buy their gas, Sam's Club is offering to sell you a membership for just $8. You have to buy it in person this week, according to a statement released by their company. If you already have a Sam's Club membership, nevermind.
You don’t want to mess with a Texan, especially when that Texan has a bit of Jersey blood. Enrique Vega, a Trenton native, runs Cowboys BBQ & Rib Co. out of Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife, Lauren. Lauren’s parents, Dallas and Tahnya, ran the business for years before passing it on to their daughter and son-in-law.
Wildfires can be frightening, disruptive, and deadly. Although for some reason people are fascinated. We had many people stopping and taking pics of the fire as it burned through Wharton State Forest. Thankfully there were no reported injuries and the local firefighters were gaining control as every hour passed. Check...
WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are fighting fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Burlington and Atlantic Counties. The fire began around 10 a.m. Sunday in Burlington County and has reached 12,000 acres in size as of Monday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says. The fire is 70% contained.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire @njdepforestfire is making substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Wharton State Forest – Washington, Shamong, Hammonton & Mullica Townships – which has reached 12,000 acres in size and is 70%...
It was an absolutely beautiful day in Monmouth County, New Jersey this past weekend with pleasant temperatures and lots of fresh air and sunshine. The perfect time to visit a local farm to go raspberry picking and touring the lavender fields. Take a look at our wonderful trip to Happy...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Over the weekend, a black bear was spotted around the Ocean County Golf Course at Atlantis in Little Egg Harbor, police said. Police could not confirm the exact location. The golf course in located in the Mystic Island section of the township. This isn’t the...
When you are traveling around the county for soccer and sports you come across a lot of playgrounds. Tony Canale Park Playground in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey is one of those amazing playgrounds that Jenn had seen from the soccer fields, but until 2017 hadn’t taken the chance to play on.
We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
TOMS RIVER – A blaze that broke out Sunday evening destroyed a home on Mystic Port Place in the East Dover section of Toms River, officials said. Around 6:30 p.m., East Dover and Island Heights Fire Companies rushed to the fire, and one side of the duplex was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) – One person is dead after a car and a dump truck collided in South Jersey. It happened on the 8000 block of Burlington Pike and Route 130 in Delran, just after 2 a.m. Monday.
Northbound lanes from South Fairview Street to Creek Road have since reopened so it should be clear for your morning commute.
CBS3 is working to confirm what led up to the crash and if anyone else was injured.
ROBBINSVILLE — A plant that manufactures frozen dumplings, noodles, and wontons for two retail brands has been slapped with 36 federal citations and more than $368,000 in proposed fines following a contractor's death at the facility late last year. The December 2021 fatality at CJ TMI Manufacturing LLC, which...
A new online dashboard listing the results of fecal coliform bacteria tests at recreational lakes has been created by the Burlington County Health Department. The Public Recreational Bathing Water Testing Dashboard was launched this month on the county health department’s website. It lists the most recent test results for...
We just had Annie call us from Brick at 8 am saying she's excited for Hoffman's to open for her vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles. I love our listeners so much, 8 am she was excited about ice cream. You go, girlfriend. I remember growing up and coming to the...
A proposed restructuring of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ medical facilities would create a new medical center near Camden and a new clinic in Toms River. The Paterson clinic would close, however, with patients instead treated in Hackensack. And veterans with spinal cord injuries would have to travel to a medical center in the Bronx instead of being treated in East Orange.
The perfect way to wrap up a tasty meal. Dessert. What goes into the best dessert menu? I think it's all about variety. What do you like to see on a dessert menu when dining out?. If the sweet lineup doesn't offer some kind of cheesecake, I'm sorry, it's not...
It's going to be an expensive summer gas-wise in New Jersey as we go through "an incredible transition," in the words of President Biden. By the way, his "transition" will be easier because we pay for his gas. But based on that, don't expect gas prices to come down anytime soon, unless it's around election time for a short period.
UPDATE 7:30 PM Monday: The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the blaze in Wharton State Forest has burned 12,000 acres and is now 70% contained. UPDATE 3:15 PM Monday: The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the blaze in Wharton State Forest has burned 11,000 acres and is now 50% contained.
