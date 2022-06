TVS Motor Company is one of India’s largest motorcycle manufacturers. Outside of India, the brand has made a name for itself, particularly in the Asian and South American markets. In the western world, you may be familiar with the TVS brand as BMW Motorrad’s partner in the development and production of the G 310 series of bikes. That being said, the Indian company is expected to launch a new cruiser platform in its home country. Could it have the potential to make it to the global market, too?

CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO