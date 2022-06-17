ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossipee, NH

15 Best Things to Do in Ossipee, NH

By Jermaine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNative Americans previously lived in this town, formerly known as Ossipee Corner. The town shares a name with an ancient volcanic range west of Ossipee, Maine. You can still see volcanic "ring dike" from the Ossipee Mountains around the town. After the last Ice Age, the glaciers left gravel...

nhmagazine.com

Exploring the Town of Rye

Rye makes the most of its half of New Hampshire’s famously short coastline with a string of sandy beaches. They begin at its border with North Hampton, where the long crescent of Bass Beach is followed by the wide sands and high surf of Jenness State Beach. Farther north,...
RYE, NH
Seacoast Current

What’s the History of Garrison Hill Tower in Dover, New Hampshire?

The name may be familiar to you, cause perhaps you've been there before. Or, maybe this is the first time you're hearing of Garrison Hill Tower, situated off of Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire. Despite living in New Hampshire her whole life, this writer hadn't heard of this spot until she was in high school, so no worries if you didn't know it existed.
DOVER, NH
country1025.com

ICYMI: Here Are The Spectacular Winning Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures

Weekends are busy in the summer, so if you missed seeing the winners of the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpture contest, it’s certainly understandable. We are here for you, not to worry. The artistry is just spectacular. I can’t even manage a simple bucket sand castle. So, I’m in awe of these artists and the work and dedication that goes into even competing in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
HAMPTON, NH
WCAX

Vehicle travels off of I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River, police said Tuesday. Police did not release any further information. The Caledonian Record reported that a body was recovered from the river on Tuesday afternoon and that the vehicle was a truck that was submerged in about 15 feet of water.
LITTLETON, NH
Jennifer McCarthy

Summer at Ossipee Lake

Summer is finally here and as you venture out to explore New Hampshire with the family, checking out Ossipee Lake is a must. Ossipee Lake has 3,257 acres and is the sixth-largest lake in the entire state of New Hampshire. You will certainly find plenty to do in the Ossipee Lake area from fishing, camping, swimming boating, and much more. If you’re venturing to Ossipee Lake this summer, here are some popular attractions to check out.
OSSIPEE, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire communities celebrate Juneteenth

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Juneteenth celebrations were happening across New Hampshire on Sunday. The day marks the end of slavery in the United States, specifically when the last of enslaved African Americans learned the Civil War was over and they were free. In Portsmouth, the Black Heritage Trail of New...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Passengers of burned yacht grateful for support

KITTERY, Maine — The three people who jumped from aburning 72-foot yacht in the Piscataqua River separating Maine and New Hampshire are recounting the terrifying experience which destroyed their home. The vessel caught fire near New Castle, New Hampshire. Kitt and Diane Watson, along with first mate and engineer...
NEW CASTLE, NH
Q106.5

Morgan Wallen Brings ‘Dangerous Tour’ to New Hampshire this Week

Morgan Wallen is making a two-night stop just shy of Maine this week. The Dangerous Tour is making it's closest approach to Maine this week. Morgan Wallen stops-down for two nights in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The "Wasted on You" singer's shows June 23 and 24 are sold-out. Re-sale tickets are available, but are being sold for more than double face value.
GILFORD, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Manchester, NH

Manchester is a center for art and culture, as it is flooded with a plethora of art centers and museums that promote the growth of different cultures and provide an outlet for artistic expression. The largest city in New Hampshire, Manchester houses the famous Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, which is...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Food Odds and Ends

If only you could live on cheese alone. We suspect Bell & Goose Cheese Co. owner Anna Cantelmo agrees with that sentiment as she has spent more than a decade pursuing the craft of artisan cheesemaking. Her creamery is located at Heron Pond Farm in South Hampton, where her husband Andre and his business partner Greg have been growing berries and vegetables for the past 20 years. Anna’s cheeses — both fresh and aged — are made from cow’s milk sourced from a nearby dairy farm, and you can find her camembert, hot pepper Havarti, mustard seed butter cheese, Bulgarian-style feta and much more year-round at the Heron Pond farmstand. Additionally, check the website for the farmers market schedule.
MANCHESTER, NH
wabi.tv

Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday. Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee. Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Boston

Sand sculpting competition kicks off at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. - The annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic is back in New Hampshire this weekend.Two hundred tons of sand were brought in, and the artists got right to work on Thursday.There are cash prizes for the top creations, with first place getting $6,000. There's also a people's choice award. The vote is Saturday afternoon. The sculptures will be on display through June 26th. Click here for a full schedule of events.
HAMPTON, NH

