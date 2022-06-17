ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for five counties including Cerro Gordo

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issues a disaster proclamation for five counties. The disaster proclamation includes Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties in response to recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of...

www.kaaltv.com

1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation For Greene County And Four Others

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Over 160 absentee ballot requests in Northwest Iowa for June primary arrived late

In the run up to the June 7 primaries in Iowa, at least 162 voters in Northwest Iowa saw their absentee ballot requests denied because they arrived in county offices too late. According to area county auditors, many of the applications would have likely been approved prior to 2021. In March 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that requires voters to request absentee ballots from the auditor's office at least 15 days before an election. Previously, the deadline was 10 days.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrats’ message: Iowans’ rights are on the line with Republican control

Just days after the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights in Iowa, state Democrats are advancing the message other rights could be in danger. The Iowa Supreme Court released a monumental decision Friday in which the court found there is no state constitutional right to an abortion. The decision, which overturns a 2018 Iowa […] The post Democrats’ message: Iowans’ rights are on the line with Republican control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bill puts two-year moratorium on new Iowa casino license

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Davenport Journal

Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor and remembrance of Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Richardson reportedly died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash while on duty. State officials said that Richardson’s funeral is being held at the Sidney High School on Saturday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m.
KDHL AM 920

Five of the Best Minnesota Town Nicknames

There are so many great Minnesota town nicknames, below are five of our favorites. Let us know which ones we miss on our app. 8 Great Places To Tube This Summer in Minnesota and Iowa. Beat the heat this summer by getting out on the water. Below you'll see the...
MINNESOTA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Supreme Court approves grant for QC-area legal services resource

The Iowa Supreme Court has approved $241,373.17 in grants to non-profit programs that provide legal assistance to low-income Iowans with civil legal problems. The court awarded grants to 11 different organizations throughout Iowa. The grants are funded by the Interest on Lawyers’ Trust Account (IOLTA) program. With this year’s grants, the supreme court has awarded more than $25 million in IOLTA grants since the program began on July 1, 1985, a news release says.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Anhydrous release closing roads in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – An alert has been issued about an anhydrous release in Mitchell County. Authorities say the release will force the closure of Underwood Avenue from 330th Street to 350th Street and 340th Street from Timber Avenue to Valley Avenue until 7 am Saturday.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Getting Creative to Fix Affordable Housing Issues in Rural Iowa

(KMAland) -- Higher mortgage rates and skyrocketing rents have fueled the nation's housing crisis. In states like Iowa, rural communities deal with the same market issues, but they point to existing efforts as a blueprint to increase access. In the past decade, housing growth in rural areas was roughly 3%,...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Blaming one legislator for accident ignores a lot

It took just one week for the first attack ad to appear in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District campaign between incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and state Sen. Zach Nunn, the Republican nominee challenging her. On June 14, 2022, a week after Nunn won the Republican primary to oppose the...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Iowa needs to re-elect Chuck Grassley

Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's well known that U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley outworks his fellow U.S. senators." "Grassley has respectful meetings with President Biden. Grassley works hard for bipartisanship in Congress....
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa governor signs bill for George Washington Carver Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After signing several bills into law earlier this week, Iowa Gov. Reynolds has signed another connecting a prominent Black agricultural scientist to the Hawkeye State. Gov. Reynolds signed the bill SF2380 to have George Washington Carver Day on February 1st which is also Black History Month.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds vetoes bill that would let para-educators substitute teach in almost any classroom

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would give para-educators full authorization to substitute teach in nearly any classroom. The bill was a potential solution to the teacher shortage that Iowa school districts have faced. In a letter to Secretary of State Paul Pate, Governor Reynolds cited fears that the bill would hurt the ability of Iowa schools to access substitute teachers in the future. She stated that while HF2493′s overarching goal is admirable, “it is incumbent that the relief be permanent and not temporary.”
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New hunting law will allow AR-15s for deer in January

A new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday will likely triple the number of counties that host a January deer hunting season and also allow smaller-caliber AR-15 rifles to be used for it. Senate File 581 was passed by the Iowa House and Senate in May. January deer hunts have long been used […] The post New hunting law will allow AR-15s for deer in January appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

