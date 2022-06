COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A father and son in South Carolina are a unique pair. They share the same name, same rank and both work for South Carolina Highway Patrol. The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety said Master Trooper Kenneth F. Small was exposed to law enforcement early on when his father drove his wife to the hospital in his patrol car when she went into labor on Jan. 17, 1986.

