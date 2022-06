It was the last thing charter boat Captain John Ward was expecting when he took a family from North Carolina out for a two-hour shark fishing trip off Kiawah Island. Ward set out rods so the youngsters could battle sharks, and they had tangled with three different shark species — a bonnethead, a blacktip and an Atlantic sharpnose — when one of the rods bent sharply and an explosion of water occurred behind the boat. A tarpon had picked up the bait. Seconds later a second tarpon was on the line.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO