YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keimone Lamar Black, 29, of Youngstown, transitioned to his heavenly home Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Keimone also known as DJ WiFly was born September 16, 1992 to his biological parents, Keith Black and Suvella Ravnell. At three months, Keimone was taken in by his Aunt Nina Jackson and raised by her until the time of his transition.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO