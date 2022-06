CHARLESTOWN – Charlestown residents are demanding answers after learning their community pool is unsafe and won't be opening this summer. The city said there are serious concerns at Clougherty Pool and opening it this summer will put the safety of swimmers and staff in jeopardy. Members of the Charlestown community want to know what the problems are and when the city is going to fix them. "A lot of people this is their summer place. This is where they come. They go to camp during the day and then they're up here from pretty much 5-8 o'clock," resident Mary Gillen...

CHARLESTOWN, RI ・ 10 HOURS AGO