ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

Cash offers only! Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder Harland Sanders for his wife in 1959 which boasts its original menu of fried chicken and fried green tomatoes goes on sale for $5million

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder Harland Sanders for his wife in 1959, which boasts its original menu of fried chicken and fried green tomatoes, goes on sale for $5million.

Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, hit the market this week. The listing does not include a sale price. Listing agent Morgan Hancock said that potential buyers will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and show proof of at least $5million cash on hand.

Co-listing agent Jonathan Klunk said the large amount for the dinner house was 'appropriate' for the unlisted property, as it includes more than a single property. Although he said they would be 'glad' to have 'deeper conversations with investors with 'less cash on hand.'

'We welcome all interested parties to speak with us,' he told DailyMail.com on Friday. The price of the property could go for higher or lower than $5million.

The sale of the three-acre property is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate and includes the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name as well as memorabilia from the Sanders family.

Also included is a 5,000-square-foot residence where Harland and Claudia Sanders lived for more than 20 years.

The Claudia Sanders Dinner House opened in 1959 and also served as the first KFC headquarters.

The property also comes with the trademark, Claudia Sanders likeliness, and historic memorabilia, Kentucky.com reported.

However, it does not include the original chicken recipe with all 11 herbs and spices. Although a handwritten recipes do exist, it will remain within the family. The new buyer will receive the recipe the restaurant uses, although it is unclear if it matches the original KFC recipe, which is now owned by YUM and the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyKfe_0gEK9Zus00
Claudia Sanders Dinner house (pictured) is on sale for $5million, although the price go could up or down. The relators are asking investors to show at least $5million in cash 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jykqv_0gEK9Zus00
The original house (pictured) burned down in 1999 and was rebuilt to what it is today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AN2X7_0gEK9Zus00
The dinner house first opened in 1959 after Harland bought it for his wife after closing the original KFC in Corbin, Kentucky. The restaurant would go on to serve as KFC's headquarters for a while 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwI73_0gEK9Zus00
Claudia and Harland met in the 1930s when she was working at his restaurant in Corbin as a waitress 

Among the memorabilia is the original Colonel certificate given to Harland, which prompted the nickname Colonel Sanders and dressing in the now infamous suit and bowtie, according to Kentucky.com. It also includes a pressure cooker engraved with his name and the stove he used to teach franchise owners how to cook the perfect bucket of KFC.

The dinner house originally served as KFC's headquarters after the Sanders closed their Corbin KFC location in 1952. That same year, Sanders would begin franchising his company, which would eventually become a global icon.

The couple opened Claudia Sanders Dinner House in 1959 when they moved to Shelbyville. It would become know for its yeast rolls, massive buffet, pies, and fried chicken, Kentucky.com said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gd6hG_0gEK9Zus00
The restaurant also includes a  gift shop and other mementos the new owners will get, alongside the trademark, brand, and Claudia's likeness 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PO3ay_0gEK9Zus00
The property has a homie feel and became known for its yeast rolls, massive buffet, pies, and fried chicken
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lInFp_0gEK9Zus00
The dinner house has a warm and cozy feel with wooden tables and chairs and chandeliers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8SvF_0gEK9Zus00
The purchase also includes the home Harland and Claudia lived in for more than 20 years (pictured) 

The dinner house would eventually burn down in 1999, but it was rebuilt and the legacy continues on.

'Claudia was the unspoken hero of her husband's success in business,' Jonathan Klunk, a listing agent, said in a statement, according to Kentucky.com.

'And he wanted to honor her by creating Claudia Sanders Dinner House and associated brands. There is so much rich history included in this sale; it is exciting to think about the potential that lies ahead for the right buyer - to honor and protect this legacy and grow the brand even further.'

'The restaurant has only been owned by the Sanders and their close friends, the Settles,' Hancock also said in the statement.

'The Settles are now committed to finding the next caretaker of this historic brand that will not only fight to maintain its legacy, employees and staple dishes here in this community, but potentially expand the Claudia Sanders brand nationwide.'

Hancock also told Kentucky.com that Tommy and Cherry Settle will ultimately decide who the restaurant goes too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC1Kw_0gEK9Zus00
The secret recipe to their famous chicken does exist on a handwritten note but it will not be included in the memorabilia 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6Srw_0gEK9Zus00
Among the memorabilia is the original Colonel certificate given to Harland, who then started wearing the white suit and tie (pictured) that would grace all the packaging of KFC 

Claudia and Harland met in the 1930s when she was working at his restaurant in Corbin as a waitress. Claudia would become a huge part of the brand, even packaging food and spices to send to the franchises while Harland was out selling the brand.

They sold the restaurant to Tommy and Cherry in 1974, six years before Harland died in December 1980. Claudia died 16 years later in 1996.

However, even after selling the business, the pair still actively promoted the brand, traveling the world in his iconic white suit and her antebellum dress.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
Shelbyville, KY
Business
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Shelbyville, KY
City
Sanders, KY
foodanddine.com

Hing Wang Cajun Seafood & Sushi opens in New Albany

A year ago in June, 502 Crab House opened in south Louisville. The Courier Journal’s Dahlia Ghabour had the report. It’s owned by Peter Tran and his brother Shawn, both of whom are new to the restaurant industry. “My brothers have a nail salon for 15 years, L’Amour Nails & Spa in Elizabethtown,” Peter Tran said. “I’m hoping my new restaurant will become [successful] the same way.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

Brew and Sip the Café opens second location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Brew and Sip the Café opened its second location at 505 West Broadway in Louisville on Saturday. Brew and Sip the Café is a Black, female-owned coffee industry. The grand opening began at 10 a.m. followed by a “Juneteenth Dream a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fried Chicken#Kfc Chicken#Fried Green Tomatoes#Food Drink#Kentucky Com
WLKY.com

Chick-fil-A taking over former O'Charley's location in Louisville

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — A new location of a popular restaurant chain is planned for the east end of Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is set to open a new restaurant at 962 Breckinridge Lane in St. Matthews, according to a new construction filing with the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHAS11

KHS CARE-a-van to give free vaccines for Louisville pets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The Kentucky Humane Society has now said that all of their appointments for Tuesday's launch is full. The Kentucky Humane Society is launching a new initiative Tuesday designed to provide pet vaccines in neighborhoods that don't have access to affordable pet care according to a press release.
WKYT 27

WATCH | Semi-truck collides with horse trailer in Lexington

A group of 17 members, specially selected by Governor Andy Beshear to discuss medical marijuana for Kentuckians, met for the first time. SoulFeast Week is underway in Lexington. WATCH | Horse Mania horses, foals being moved into place in downtown Lexington. Updated: 4 hours ago. The colorfully painted horses for...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak. The leak shut the hospital down Sunday morning. All patients were moved to other facilities. Columbia Gas contained the leak, but hospital officials say crews didn’t get to repair the damage until Monday...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Bardstown restaurant caught on fire Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple fire departments worked for over two hours to put out a fire in Bardstown on Thursday night. Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire's chief, posted on Facebook about the fire at Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Bloomfield Road. The restaurant is not far from East John Rowan Boulevard.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

425K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy