ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Watch Eloy Casagrande of Sepultura Play Drums Again After his Terrible Injury and Surgeries

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande was injured falling off the back of the stage in El Paso,Texas during their recent headline tour of North America, suffering...

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne discharged from hospital day after grueling surgery

Mama, he’s coming home! Ozzy Osbourne was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday, a day after undergoing grueling surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. Osbourne, 73, stood up and got into a black Range Rover under his own power with guidance from a hospital attendant, footage exclusively obtained by Page Six shows. The former Black Sabbath frontman wore a black T-shirt, black jeans and a blue mask, and left with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy has been reeling from neck injuries stemming from a quad biking accident in 2003. A 2019 fall worsened the ailment and required...
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne is “doing well on the road to recovery”

Ozzy Osbourne is “doing well and on the road to recovery” following a major operation, Sharon Osbourne has said in a statement. Last week it was announced by Sharon that the Black Sabbath frontman would be undergoing surgery that would “determine the rest of his life” on Monday (June 13).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Casagrande

Comments / 0

Community Policy