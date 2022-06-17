Watch Eloy Casagrande of Sepultura Play Drums Again After his Terrible Injury and Surgeries

Mama, he’s coming home!
Ozzy Osbourne was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday, a day after undergoing grueling surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.
Osbourne, 73, stood up and got into a black Range Rover under his own power with guidance from a hospital attendant, footage exclusively obtained by Page Six shows.
The former Black Sabbath frontman wore a black T-shirt, black jeans and a blue mask, and left with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.
Ozzy has been reeling from neck injuries stemming from a quad biking accident in 2003. A 2019 fall worsened the ailment and required...
Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told.
The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side.
There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home.
The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019.
“He’s...
Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo a “very major operation” next week that will “determine the rest of his life”. The news was revealed by the Black Sabbath frontman’s wife Sharon. Speaking on her UK chat show The Talk, Sharon told her fellow panelists that...
Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
Ozzy Osbourne is “doing well and on the road to recovery” following a major operation, Sharon Osbourne has said in a statement. Last week it was announced by Sharon that the Black Sabbath frontman would be undergoing surgery that would “determine the rest of his life” on Monday (June 13).
Rap rockstar Rico Nasty is about to make a hard-hitting return with the announcement of her new mixtape Las Ruinas. Alongside the forthcoming project, today the rapper also released her latest track, “Black Punk,” which is sure to channel your inner beast. Featuring a heavy rock beat, the...
Plus! The best '80s solos, riffs, albums and movies as chosen by Steve Stevens, Vernon Reid, Lita Ford, Steve Lukather, Reb Beach, Warren DeMartini, Adam Jones and more, more, more!. We decided to have some fun and dedicate an entire issue to that pair of hot-pink 24-sided dice we call...
Throughout his debut album journey, Wolfgang Van Halen has made an effort to mark the notable milestones in his career, and we just passed another one on Saturday (June 11). Mammoth WVH's self-titled debut record is now one year old. "Today marks the 1 year anniversary for the first Mammoth...
Comments / 0