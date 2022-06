The family of a Danvers high school teacher who was murdered by a student in 2013 will appear in court Tuesday for a hearing on their lawsuit against the town. The family of Colleen Ritzer, who was 24 at the time of her death, are suing the town of Danvers, Danvers Public Schools, the school’s cleaning company and DiNisco Design Partnership of Boston, which designed the school’s security system, saying that the system was inadequate, WHDH reported.

DANVERS, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO