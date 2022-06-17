ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get the Sony a7 IV with a 24-105mm Lens for $200 Less

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If we had to pick one of the most versatile cameras on the market for under $3,000, it would be the Sony a7 IV. And right now, you can get it with a 24-105mm lens for $200 less. We’ll be the first to admit we’re not fans of the 24-105mm....

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

The Father’s Day Gift for Photographers Who Shoot Sony

Father’s Day isn’t too far away! And if you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift for photographers, you’re in the right spot for ideas. Specifically, if your father figure is a Sony shooter, they’re going to love one of these gifts. Sometimes the best gift for a dad right after some difficult times in the world is a new lens. Help your dad go out there and make some new memories. Choose a Father’s Day gift for photographers from our list below!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Fujifilm 35mm F2: A Love Letter to the Lens I Adore

Those in the know can tell you that your lenses are more important than your camera bodies. Nowadays, most sensors can record high-detail images, but not all lenses are the same. Sure, they’re all capable of doing a decent job, but some lenses hit harder when making photographers. I have had several lenses come and go, but one will stick with me forever: the Fujifilm 35mm F2. Here’s why.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

The Best Lenses for the Canon EOS R7

Truly, we don’t believe that the Canon RF-S lineup of lenses will do the Canon EOS R7 any justice. They’re still newer and at this point are more kit lenses than anything else. Instead, the best lenses for the Canon EOS R7 lie with the company’s higher-end products. Want to get wildlife photos you’ll adore? These lenses can do it. Need to shoot sports? Well, the Canon EOS R7 can do things we haven’t seen APS-C cameras do before. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find the best lenses for the Canon EOS R7. Take a look!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 of the Best Zoom Lenses for Sony FE Cameras

The best zoom lenses for Sony FE cameras don’t have to cost tons of money. For a professional photographer, that means a lot! What’s more, you often don’t want something that’s going to weigh you down if you’re shooting for an entire day. That’s why we dove into our Reviews Index to find some of the best zoom lenses for Sony camera users just like you. If you’re a passionate photographer who does this as a hobby, you’ll be amazed at how great and affordable these lenses are. Check this out!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Photography#Feature Roundups
The Phoblographer

Did They Waste a Year? Leica SL2s Review Update

The Leica SL2s recently received a brand new firmware update. This update brings it more in line with a lot of modern cameras but ignores what could’ve been. Leica is focusing on making the SL2s a content creator’s camera. But when we tested it, we found it to be excellent for photojournalists. And it’s still one of my favorite personal cameras. However, after installing the new firmware update, I can’t help but feel like they wasted a year. And so, our Leica SL2s review update begins.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Is the Canon EF-M Series of Cameras Doomed?

With the new announcement of the Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10, we’re curious about whether or not the Canon EF-M series is doomed. I mean, why bother to continue it? The autofocus performance is subpar compared to that of the RF series of cameras. Nothing in this lineup is weather resistant either. And, for the most part, lenses for it haven’t been released or developed in a while. So is it really gone?
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

There’s Hours Left for These Nikon Savings!

It’s the last day to take advantage of the Nikon savings! How about that Nikon 50mm f1.2 lens, huh? Did you also know that one of Nikon’s best lenses has a discount right now in the form of the 24-70mm! Or why not get the Nikon 40mm f2 that we gave an Editor’s Choice Award to? There are lots of instant savings on Nikon gear happening right now until May 31st! If you’re a Nikon shooter who hasn’t plunged into the Z series, why not? The new hotness is the Nikon Z5 with the 24-200mm kit on sale for $1999. Of course, you could also just adapt your old Nikon lenses to the camera if you wish. Take a look at these savings after the jump.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Nikon 24-70mm F2.8 Has Savings Right Now!

One of Nikon’s best lenses has a discount right now! Or, why not get the Nikon 40mm f2 that we gave an Editor’s Choice Award to? There are lots of instant savings on Nikon gear happening right now until May 31st! If you’re a Nikon shooter and haven’t plunged into the Z series, why not? The new hotness is the Nikon Z5 with the 24-200mm kit on sale for $1,999. Of course, you could also just adapt your old Nikon lenses to the camera if you wish. Take a look at these savings after the jump.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Phoblographer

How to Get the Redscale Look In-Camera Without Post-Production

You’d be shocked at just how simple it is to get the redscale look everyone loves and craves. The redscale look derives from the organic look you can get from film. And so, I’m going to preface this piece by saying you should just shoot film. But you can also totally get the look digitally in-camera. Better yet, you don’t need to do post-production. In this short, useful photography tip, we’re going to teach you how to get the redscale look.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Is Fujifilm Growing Out of the Brand We Love?

The Fujifilm X mount is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year — and for such a young ecosystem, what they’ve managed to accomplish is nothing short of incredible. Having said that, we admit that the recent years haven’t brought as much innovation as we would’ve imagined. And some moves even left us wondering where the brand was going.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Grab a Fujifilm XT3 WW Before Father’s Day!

Are you a world traveler who loves Fujifilm? Then consider the XT3 WW edition. They’re still moving and available! The Fujifilm XT3 WW is a special edition of the XT3, sort of. Fujifilm basically removed the battery charger so that it could be a single SKU worldwide. Instead, you’re just getting the USB Port cable. And that’s fine if you charge your cameras via USB the way I do. If that interests you, they’re on sale right now in two different configurations. Check out our review! This sale ends on June 5th, so act quick!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

How Chris Van Riel Makes His Amazing Photos of Flying Dogs

“Dogs express themselves with body language, and movement is their voice,” beams Dutch photographer Chris Van Riel about the furry four-legged friends he often photographs. Dubbed the Ninja Dog Photographer in photography circles, he takes pics of canines catching frisbees in mid-air. Chris tells us it’s not just about a fast shutter speed, and he breaks down a few of the tricks he uses to get these stunning frames.
ANIMALS
The Phoblographer

The Complete Confusion of the Modern Camera Bag Industry

I’m going to preface this by saying that none of the established manufacturers are making bad camera bags. We’d know; we’ve reviewed the most of any photography publication. Just take a look at our camera bag reviews! All the bags are varying degrees of mediocre to good, but none of them are truly awful. Even if they can’t be used as camera bags, they can be used for something else. But, the modern camera bag industry has a big problem.
LAPTOPS
The Phoblographer

How to Shoot Beautiful Cat Portraits

The internet loves cats, as do most people! Getting a beautiful portrait of your cat can be incredibly tough for most of us. Sometimes they won’t stop moving around, they’re too dark, or we can’t hold their attention. But a little bit of pet psychology can help here. We’re going to give you a short tutorial on how to shoot beautiful cat portraits you’ll love.
ANIMALS
The Phoblographer

I Modified One of My Favorite Camera Bags and Made It Better

We’ve objectively tested the most cameras bags for photographers of any publication or outlet currently available. Most folks in the photo industry will agree. What’s also undesputable is just how good many modern messenger bags are. But for what it’s worth, backpacks aren’t given the same level of attention. Don’t get me wrong, modern backpacks are excellent, but they’re not near the level of perfection messenger bags are. With that said, I decided to modify one of my favorite camera bags: the Oliday Journeyman. This bag checks all the boxes: affordable, stylish, comfortable, and made in America. I previously wrote about why I bought it again after my original one broke. Now I’ve modified it to be even better.
LIFESTYLE
The Phoblographer

The Canon Prime Lenses That Need to Come to Market

It’s insane to think that Nikon and Canon announced their full-frame mirrorless cameras in the same year. Yet a while back, Nikon made me realize a very good thing about them in a press call. During the pandemic, they were announcing the equivalence of about one new lens a month. On the other hand, Canon mostly stayed quiet. Canon focused on developing a few lenses to be much different than the rest of the pack. And we can all agree they’ve done a superb job. But there’s a lot more Canon can and should be doing. Here are the Canon Prime Lenses that need to come to market based on our thoughts.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

How Photographer Michelle Watt Makes Photos You’ll Love to Explore

“I think my conceptual frameworks usually come from something very personal, like working out past traumas,” says photographer Michelle Watt to the Phoblographer about how she gets her ideas. “…I’m constantly curious about how people use visuals to express what they express.” Staring into Michelle’s work is synonymous to staring into the soul of a complex human being. It has layers, skin, and its own wardrobe on top of it. And in that way, Michelle’s work is captivating and endlessly fascinating.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

This Is Why Your Pictures Suck (And How to Fix Them): Part 3

The internet has become instrumental in how we share and access photography. Pictures once reserved for high-end galleries, accessible only to those with money, are now available for anyone with an internet connection. That’s a good thing. I do wonder, though, how has consuming photography online impacted the way we create. Has it, in many ways, made photographers lazy?
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

This Is the Revolutionary Spiderman of Tripods: Benro Tablepod Flex Review

Flexible tripod legs wrap around objects to hold a camera secure, but traditional legs tend to be easier to use on tabletops. The Benro Tablepod Flex is both. The tabletop tripod’s legs are hollow tubes that store a second set of flexible legs. By swapping the different legs, or using both legs together, the Benro Tablepod Flex offers additional possibilities with six legs instead of three. That makes a tripod that can cling to a number of different objects almost as well as Spiderman.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Father’s Day Tamron Sale Starts Now!

Want to pick one one of these lenses for yourself? Well, if not, then one of the best ways to support your Father’s hobby is to get him something that lasts. Tamron lenses provide a lot of staying power with their weather resistance. And better yet, they’re small, lightweight, and have pretty unique image quality! Even if you’re not going to buy these lenses for Father’s Day, grab one for yourself and take advantage of the sale. Now is the perfect time to do it: right before the summer.
SHOPPING
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy