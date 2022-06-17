State Street Water Rehabilitation Project Lane Closures Begins June 20

Beginning at 7 am Monday, June 20, State Street between N. Elm and Georgia streets will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 4 pm daily for water line rehabilitation work through Monday, July 25.

See map for locations. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or its 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

Questions? Call Mike Strader at 336-430-0779.