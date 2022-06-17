ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

State Street Water Rehabilitation Project Lane Closures Begins June 20

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Beginning at 7 am Monday, June 20, State Street between N. Elm and Georgia streets will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 4 pm daily for water line rehabilitation work through Monday, July 25.

See map for locations. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or its 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

Questions? Call Mike Strader at 336-430-0779.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1ui6_0gEK5Gxn00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
Greensboro, NC
Government
State
Georgia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Urban Construction
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

125
Followers
629
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy