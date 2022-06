Steven Croft and Dane Vilas hit half-centuries as Lancashire beat Notts Outlaws by four wickets to stay top of the Vitality Blast North Group.The 37-year-old Croft starred on his return to his home ground of Blackpool, hitting four fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 61 from 44 balls. Vilas added 55 as Lancashire easily reeled in a target of 180 for a win that dented the visitors’ hopes of reaching the last eight.Notts’ 179 for seven included Samit Patel’s 45 off 36 balls and captain Dan Christian’s unbeaten 30 off 14.Derbyshire claimed their fourth successive victory as they cruised...

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO