Smoother roads ahead, construction crews fill more potholes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fantastic weather this weekend with low humidity, lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. TODAY: You’ll notice a difference when you step out the door today. Humidity is low and it feels much more comfortable outside. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. Winds may be a bit breezy at times out of the northeast. It will be beautiful today with highs in the upper 70s near 80.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO