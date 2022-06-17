ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoother roads ahead, construction crews fill more potholes

By Divine Triplett
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to fill more potholes Saturday. They’re expecting more than 50 employees to work on filling the potholes,...

WISH-TV

Officials urge caution as swim season heats up

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — With two drowning cases reported in two days in central Indiana, officials are asking adults and kids to be extra careful around the water. Witness to 2 girls’ drownings in Greenwood: ‘No one yelled out’. They are asking that people don’t swim in...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indy residents walk the canal in an effort to ‘Save the Soil’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents gathered around the canal downtown to raise awareness about the soil crisis. Those in attendance walked around the canal for a movement called “Save the Soil”. This is just one event among 60 other cities spanning North and Latin America that also participated in the movement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

LED lighting maker to build Batesville facility

BATESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based manufacturer of LED lighting fixtures is expanding operations to Ripley County. IKIO LED Lighting LLC says it will invest $25 million to establish a manufacturing and warehousing facility in the Batesville Industrial Park and create 30 jobs over the next five years.
BATESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Three people shot at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Sunday at a gas station on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 11 p.m., police were called to a person shot outside the Citgo Station at Washington Street and South Euclid Avenues, just east of Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD officer, Indiana State Trooper hurt after being hit by drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Trooper and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are recovering after being hit by a drunk driver. Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, Trooper Keith Martin stopped to help Speedway police and IMPD officers who were at the scene of a semitruck fire on High School Road, according to Indiana State Police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Severe thunderstorm warning, watch in effect for parts of southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in southern and south-central Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland Counties until 11:45 a.m. At 11:07 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Versailles,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Anderson Police Department shooting and homicide same location, unknown connection

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police responded to two separate gunshot incidents in the 16th and Madison Avenue area early Sunday morning, police say. According to police, the first incident happened just around midnight Sunday morning. Police arrived to the scene finding two people shot, medics gave aid, and the two people were taken to a local Anderson hospital.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Wonderful weekend before high heat returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fantastic weather this weekend with low humidity, lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. TODAY: You’ll notice a difference when you step out the door today. Humidity is low and it feels much more comfortable outside. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. Winds may be a bit breezy at times out of the northeast. It will be beautiful today with highs in the upper 70s near 80.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Two people shot, one in critical condition on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of two people shot on the 4400 block of Washington St. When officers arrived on scene, two people with gunshot wounds were located. One was in critical condition. News 8 has a crew on its way. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating homicide inside Marion County Adult Detention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives responded to a homicide that took place inside the Marion County Adult Detention Center just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Detectives believe a male inmate assaulted and killed another male inmate. The Adult Detention Center is located at the new Community Justice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Refreshing weekend ahead, then hot air returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A busy start to Friday was the story for those mainly south of interstate 70 with several severe thunderstorms producing tree damage. We would eventually see clearing skies with a gradual decrease in humidity, albeit having a warm afternoon. Enjoy terrific weather for Father’s Day weekend before the heat and humidity return.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

World Sickle Cell Day, blood donations needed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s World Sickle Cell Day and a local blood center is urging people to donate, especially minorities. The Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center is widely renowned for blood disorder research and clinical treatment. It says only about .5 percent of donated blood comes from Black Americans–yet those with Sickle Cell Disease are majority Black.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IU grad workers union frustrated with pace of negotiations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition could go back on strike this fall, if the Indiana Board of Trustees doesn’t recognize its union. Grad workers began picketing this spring, but suspended the strike after the university directed its task force on graduate education to address the union’s concerns.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead after shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting near Broad Ripple early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. It happened just before 1 a.m. near the AYR Apartments on 6155 N. Rural Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Leah Severson, SEO & Local Search Consultant

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Leah Severson, a Carmel SEO & Local Search Coach and Consultant who works with business owners to increase their free exposure on Google. Leah shares how running her coaching business came out of her own experience of owning a photography studio for more than 20 years, how desperation is a horrible marketing partner, and how you can get more traffic and sales for your business. Learn more about Leah Severson here. Thanks for listening!
INDIANA STATE

