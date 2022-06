High end Chicago rents downtown are surging thanks to slim supply and rising post-pandemic demand in an area hurt by shuttered shops and offices. Class A rents jumped by almost a fifth in the first quarter to an average of $3.55 a square foot, Crain’s reported, citing real estate consultant Integra Realty Resources. Just 1,500 apartments came to downtown this year, the lowest in a decade, according to Integra, and the occupancy rate rose to 94.5 percent in the first three months of the year from 91.1 percent a year earlier.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO