ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Local students graduate from universities

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinn William Davis of Milton graduated cum laude from the University of Delaware with a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry with minors in business administration and medical diagnostics. He will continue...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Johnson Orthodontics awards Extraordinary Smiles Scholarships

Dr. Jonathan Johnson was happy to award two $500 college scholarships to graduating seniors Elle Anderson of Cape Henlopen High School and Emma Lehman of Sussex Academy. Johnson Orthodontics’ Extraordinary Smiles Scholarship was established in 2018 to recognize outstanding students in the community and help them offset the costs of higher education.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Dr. Uday Jani honored for contributions to concierge medicine

Dr. Uday Jani, founder of Milton-based Shore View Personalized Medical Care, has earned the Editor’s Choice Award for 2022-24 as a Distinguished Physician Leader in Concierge Medicine from Concierge Medicine Today, the industry’s oldest and most respected trade publication. The uniquely meaningful honor is given every two years...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe hiring events set June 23, 29

Beebe Healthcare will host hiring events for behavioral patient sitters, and environmental services and housekeeping. Candidates must bring a copy of their resume and wear a mask. Applicants should have earned a high school diploma or GED. A hiring event for behavioral patient sitters will be held from 9 a.m....
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Milton, DE
Education
State
Vermont State
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
Lewes, DE
Education
chestertownspy.org

Juneteenth and Pride: A Day of Sunshine and Progress for the Mid-Shore

A diverse crowd of all ages and races filled several blocks on Harrison Street in Easton on Saturday; and for those who doubted if such a celebration might ever occur in their lifetimes, this was more than a beautiful sunny day. The Delmarva Pride Festival was sponsored by the Delmarva Pride Center, a community service organization of volunteers dedicated to creating a positive environment of services and support for persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities throughout the Delmarva community.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes library to celebrate endowment fund anniversary July 5

The Lewes Public Library will celebrate the first anniversary of its Underwriters Endowment Fund with a community event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at the library, 111 Adams Ave. in Lewes. Guests are invited to enjoy free refreshments and meet with library board members to learn...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dale Collins Sr., lifelong trucker

Dale Collins Sr., 75, of Milford, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, doing what he loved to do, “truck.”. Dale grew up all over lower Delaware, Maryland and Hastings, Fla., from farm to farm, which gave him the desire for trucking. He started his trucking career in 1963 and never looked back. He married Shirley, the love of his life, in 1970. The love they shared grew by having three children and so did his trucking business. He was well-known up and down the East Coast for trucking as “Lefty” or “99.” Dale hauled clams for 40 years, anywhere from Massachusetts down to Delaware. You could always find him at Joe B’s or the diners with a cup of coffee and good ole boys’ story to the youngsters. As long as he was hauling, he was making money to provide for his family.
MILFORD, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Cape Gazette

Love Creek students hold Spanish immersion showcase

Love Creek Elementary held a Spanish immersion showcase June 7, when students in kindergarten through third grade performed a song in Spanish for their peers to enjoy. Kindergarten chose the song “Burbujas” because it was a fun song to learn and helped them review vocabulary they had learned in class. First grade chose the song “El Monstruo de la Laguna (The Lake Monster)” because music is one of the most effective ways to introduce a second language, as well as cultural knowledge.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Realtors collect donations for Food Bank

Real estate professionals in Delaware came together during the 2022 National Realtor Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 also were contributed to the food bank. The Sussex County Association of Realtors, Kent County Association of Realtors...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Pittsville youth academy celebrating the life of DFC Hilliard with community event

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
PITTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdaniel College#Phd Chemical Biology#Jmu#James Madison University#Spanish#Mcdaniel College May 21
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

State pension retirees shouldn’t be penalized for helping

A drive around Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach will reveal a plethora of businesses seeking workers. Help wanted signs are as ubiquitous as license plates from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Many of these postings appeal to retirees who may want to supplement their income. Those who are the...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Cape Gazette

BBB award honors Mercantile Processing of Frankford

The Better Business Bureau Serving Delaware recognized companies in May for their outstanding commitment to trust and integrity. These awards recognize organizations that demonstrate a solid commitment to doing things right, not only in their companies, but within their entire industry and community. A Sussex County-based company, Mercantile Processing Inc.,...
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

‘Backing The Blue’ event honors life of fallen officer DFC Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – “And to have that wound from last year ripped wide open again, we’re still in shock,” President of FOP Lodge #111 Corp. Scott Hamilton said. To start healing that wound, wheels turned into Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111 for the Backing The Blue event honoring Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday afternoon. “These events like this to support Glenn and his family are therapeutic and this is what we want to do. We want to be able to engage with our community and come together,” Hamilton said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Norma D. Allen, loved her family

Norma D. Allen of Milton passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. God decided he needed a beautiful angel, so he took our mother, wife, and grandmother to be with him. Norma was born Sept.13, 1928, to Dorothy Hatfield Dickey and Benjamin Dickey, along with her twin sister Patricia Ann. Unfortunately, her mother died during childbirth and Norma was raised by her grandparents until they passed. Her aunt and uncle took the twins at age 13 and raised them until they were married.
MILTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy