Alabamians head back to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, for the state’s primary runoff election to determine party nominees in a number of statewide and local races. Statewide candidates to be determined in Tuesday’s runoff are the Republican nominees for U.S. Senate, secretary of state, state auditor, two seats on the Public Service Commission, and the Democratic nominee for governor. The Republican nominee for a North Alabama congressional seat will also be selected, as well as both Republican and Democratic nominees in a number of legislative, county, and judicial seats around the state.

