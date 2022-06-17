ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Emergency crews see increase of water rescue calls; Tips to keep in mind before hitting the water

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Warmer temperatures and the first summer without COVID-19 restrictions are leading to a surge in emergency calls of water rescues.

Fire and rescue crews say calls for service on the water are up, along with tragedies like drownings.

In the past few weeks, there have been reports of drownings and people getting into danger not just on rivers, but also on lakes as well as private ponds and man-made water obstacles.

The Great Miami River is one of the several larger local rivers where people can easily experience danger in the water.

The Miami Valley Fire District provides service in Miamisburg and Miami Township and constantly trains to help people in the water.

“We have a low head dam in our jurisdiction, someone actually thought it was a waterfall and went over it,” Battalion Chief Mike Renk, Miami Valley Fire District said.

Renk said the people involved in the incident were lucky to survive.

“They’re known as drowning machines for a reason,” Renk said.

The trouble began early this spring across the Miami Valley with a high amount of water rescue and drownings.

Bill Bright was boating on Ceaser’s Creek and tried to help a man thrown off his jet ski into the water.

“I think he was in shock from fatigue, he was absolutely fatigued, he could even lift his leg up on the ladder,” Bright said.

Despite bringing the man aboard his boat and performing CPR, the man could not be saved.

In Clark County, there have been several incidents of water rescue calls and drownings, a couple of them in private ponds.

Two people died in an incident on Schiller Road after a boat capsized.

A 16-year-old died after a boat capsized in a pond off Osborn Road.

In both cases, life jackets were not worn.

Rescue crews are alarmed at the high number of rescue calls coming in, even before we’ve officially hit summer.

“We understand the pent-up, wanting to get on an adventure, we just want to make sure people are properly trained for danger,” Renk said.

Renk said after two years of COVID restrictions, a lot of people just aren’t ready for the dangers water presents.

“They get overconfident in their skills, if you haven’t been in the water for a long time, 10 years ago, I could have swam it, I can’t swim like I used to,” Renk said.

Rescue crews say the biggest three things to keep you safe are simple — always wear a life jacket, never go on the water alone and make sure you are updated on your swimming classes.

They also urge you to learn about the conditions of the body of water you are headed out into.

