Omaha, NE -- The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies both came into Sunday facing elimination. The Texas bullpen has been a question mark all season while Lucas Gordon has arguably been the Longhorns' most effective pitcher since he took over Saturday's starting duties. Gordon threw only ten pitches in the first inning but struggled in the second on his way to being pulled. With Tristan Stevens unavailable, the Aggie bats took over and led them to a 10-2 victory.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO