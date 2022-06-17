ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Polestar 4

By Drew Dorian
CAR AND DRIVER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a coupe-like silhouette, the 2023 Polestar 4 appears to be a sleeker and more sporty-looking version of the brand’s upcoming Polestar 3 SUV. So far, we’ve only seen a teaser photo of the 4 that’s obscured by a semi-sheer cover. We can tell that the 4 will have a sloped...

www.caranddriver.com

MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
insideevs.com

Microlino 2.0 Production Starts, First Cars Going To Swiss Buyers

With plenty of demand to boost its confidence in its chances of success (thanks to the around 30,000 reservations it says to have gathered), electric vehicle startup Micro Mobility Systems has just announced that it has begun building its cute Microlino 2.0 micro car inspired by the classic BMW Isetta bubble car. The company plans to build a first run of 999 vehicles this summer from its factory in Italy and deliver them to customers.
Motor1.com

Ferrari To Launch 15 Cars By 2026, Including New Hypercar And EV

Ferrari's product roadmap for 2018 through 2022 called for 15 products and now the Prancing Horse is making the same promise for the 2023-2026 interval. Prepare for a new batch of 15 cars, kicking off in September with the unveiling of the Purosangue SUV. Another absolute first for the Italian marque will be the all-electric model, which the company reiterates will come out in 2025. A hypercar is also due within this plan period.
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
NewsBreak
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
yankodesign.com

This Volkswagen Bulli is the brand’s most capable off-roader on the planet

The forward control lightweight Volkswagen Type 2 (a.k.a. Bulli Transporter, Kombi or Microbus) burst into the scene in 1950, and by 1960 it soared in popularity during the counterculture movement. Mechanically it was similar to the Type 1 Beetle but almost half less capable in power. Also known as the T1, the van was undoubtedly a great success for Volkswagen.
CNET

The Total Cost of Owning an Electric Car Is Its Secret Weapon

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. If you're waiting for longer range, faster charging and lower sticker prices before buying an EV,...
