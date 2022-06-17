6 movies to stream this weekend: from Halftime to Cha Cha Real Smooth

A lot of movie fans have probably already made their way to see Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion at the movie theater and are wondering which of the new 2022 movies they should watch this weekend. Lightyear is now playing in theaters, but for all the delights that Pixar usually brings, if you’re looking for some more adult-centric fare, your best bet will be on streaming — with six new movies starring big-name actors spread across multiple platforms.

This weekend you've got so much A-lister talent at your fingertips. Whether it's Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez on Netflix , Dakota Johnson on Apple TV Plus , Emma Thompson on Hulu , Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan on HBO Max and Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening on Paramount Plus .

Here’s our take on all the new movies to help you pick.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus had so much success with the 2021 Sundance-winning CODA , which would go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, can it do so again with the 2022 Sundance audience winner Cha Cha Real Smooth ? The movie, starring Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff, who is also the writer and director, is a charming coming-of-age story about a college graduate who becomes a party starter for Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and strikes up a unique relationship with a young mom. In What to Watch’s Cha Cha Real Smooth review , we called the movie smart and crowd-pleasing, but judge for yourself this weekend.

How to watch Cha Cha Real Smooth : watch on Apple TV Plus in the US and UK. Also playing in select movie theaters.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Image credit: Genesius Pictures)

Who doesn’t love Emma Thompson (I think it may actually be impossible)? At the very least, the critics do, as Thompson’s latest movie, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande , is the best-reviewed movie of this bunch, including a 96% "Certified Fresh" ranking on Rotten Tomatoes , with What to Watch’s review of Leo Grande praising the performances and chemistry from Thompson and her co-star Daryl McCormack. The film sees Thompson’s recently widowed character hire a sex worker to help her get the kind of sexual experience her marriage never really had, but along the way, the pair form a surprisingly deep connection.

How to watch Good Luck to You, Leo Grande : watch exclusively on Hulu in the US. Watch in movie theaters in the UK

Halftime

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has had many memorable movie roles throughout her career, but her latest movie peels back the curtain on herself. Halftime is a documentary that chronicles bits of the superstar's life and career, while also chronicling her preparation and performance for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. We definitely recommend that you check out Halftime for yourself, then take a minute to check out the biggest things we learned about JLo from the documentary .

How to watch Halftime : watch on Netflix in US and UK

Jerry and Marge Go Large

Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in Jerry and Marge Go Large (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+)

We all dream of winning the lottery, but Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by a true story of a couple who discover how to game the system and win millions. The always reliable Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening star, along with a strong supporting lineup featuring Michael McKean, Anna Camp, Larry Wilmore and Rainn Wilson.

How to watch Jerry and Marge Go Large : watch on Paramount Plus in the US. Arriving next week on Paramount Plus UK

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth in Spiderhead (Image credit: Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth already has a huge summer ahead of him with Thor: Love and Thunder coming in July, but the Australian actor took a break from Thor to star in the new futuristic thriller Spiderhead . Based on a short story by George Saunders, Spiderhead is about a facility that uses convicts as test subjects for experimental drugs in exchange for commuting their sentences. However, two test subjects begin to question whether they made a good deal. Hemsworth stars as the warden of the facility, with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett co-starring and directed by Top Gun: Maverick ’s Joseph Kosinski.

How to watch Spiderhead : watch exclusively on Netflix

Father of the Bride

Andy Garcia and Adria Arjona in Father of the Bride (Image credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.)

This is the third iteration of Father of the Bride following the original with Spencer Tracy and Joan Bennett in the 1950s and the popular pair of movies (and a special short) starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton. But while the basic premise of Father of the Bride will never change — a reluctant father has to deal with putting on a wedding for his beloved daughter — this latest telling stars Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan and brings a Latinx perspective to the proceedings. Many reviewers have praised the film for bringing a fresh perspective.

How to watch Father of the Bride : watch exclusively on HBO Max in the US. There is no UK streaming info at this time.