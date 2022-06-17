ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We See A Lot of Luxury Fashion—Here’s What Matters Right Now

By Indya Brown
 4 days ago
Insider Shopping Cart is a monthly series where the figures behind fashion's biggest luxury retailers break down the items they're actually spending their money on. Moda Operandi has a dedicated spot within my Chrome bookmarks tab, and as a fashion editor that says a lot. Whenever I'm scoping out a big...

Related
whowhatwear

Zara's New Dresses Are Shockingly Pretty—29 You'll Regret Not Seeing Immediately

I check Zara's app as much as I check Instagram, which is dangerously often. One part work duty and one part passion project, my obsession with seeing each and every new thing that's added to the app has a lot of benefits—one of which is spotting all of the best arrivals before they sell out. As someone who knows all too well how swiftly items disappear off Zara's shelves, I can tell you with certainty that the dresses I just discovered will not make it past next week.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Wore Denim Shorts With Toe-Jewelry Sandals, and Now I Need a Pair

If you like to see what Meghan Markle wears these days and also need new sandals, you've come to the right place. Markle was out in Santa Barbara over the weekend to cheer Prince Harry on at his polo match, and her casual summer outfit was quite relatable. The denim-on-denim look included a tucked-in button-down and shorts by L.A.-based brand Dôen (now sold out, sorry). She topped the look off with a sweater tied around her shoulders and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Now, let's discuss her shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

If The Row Is Your Goal Aesthetic, Try These 6 More Affordable Brands

If my credit card bill didn't need to be paid, my ideal wardrobe would be full of The Row. If you have a deep appreciation for minimal and understated luxury, you probably feel the same way. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label has moved far beyond the "celebrity brand" category and has become an aspirational favorite among the fashion set. Recently, there has been a high demand for wearable staples that are trendless, pared-back, and ultra-luxe—and no one does that better than The Row.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Every Item From the Adidas x Gucci Collab I'm Way Too Excited About

Look, I've been saying this for months now, but the adidas x Gucci collab just confirmed it: Sporty-chic is the moment. Ever since this iconic collab was first teased, my group chat has been popping off about all the items we dreamed that the two brands would create together. Reinvented Gazelles, fresh prints on Gucci crossbodies, and elevated adidas track pants were all at the top of my wish list—and my wishes came true. The sport-inspired pieces in this collab perfectly represent the heritage of both parties involved. Thoughtfully designed by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, this collaboration is chock-full of elevated sportswear, knit apparel, footwear, jewelry, accessories, swimwear, and an umbrella I'm deeming the world's most beautiful piece of raingear. It's almost too good to narrow down, but these are the 16 items I'm currently hyped about, so keep scrolling for the apparel and accessories that will redefine street style this summer and beyond.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

These 16 Net-a-Porter Items Just Went on Sale, and I'll Never Be the Same

Good things come to those who wait, and Net-a-Porter’s summer sale is proof. I’ve been waiting months for this day, checking the website daily to see if my favorite items have dropped in price. This wish list includes pieces from trendier brands like BY FAR and Off-White and closet classics like James Perse and Frame. Sales also give me the opportunity to test-drive brands that aren’t always on my radar (for “research,” of course). If you can’t tell by now, this is a big day for me—and for you, too. Keep scrolling for my favorite Net-a-Porter items, all of which are currently up to 50% off.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Everyone in Fashion Agrees—This Quirky Handbag Trend Is Dominating RN

My style has certainly seen a shift in the past few years, and one major change is that I'm prioritizing practicality more than ever. I used to be one who always would immediately purchase a fun statement item but would end up disappointed when it would only get worn a handful of times. I've started to invest in wardrobe staples that are pared-back and skew more minimal, but I'm still getting my dose of trend in the accessory department. That brings me to my 2022 accessory of choice: beaded handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

What's Good: 30 New Things I Tried That I'm Recommending to Everyone

What's Good is a Who What Wear column where senior editor Kristen Nichols shares her latest fashion and beauty finds. As an editor, I'm always discovering new brands and trends and often testing out many of them myself. To share some of the latest things that have landed in my closet and makeup bag, I'm introducing my new column, What's Good, where I'm spilling the details on all of the cool finds that I'm wearing IRL. Some are just-dropped items I couldn't wait to try out, while others are staples I've had for years but think are still worth the investment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a Gen Zer and My Boss Is a Millennial—We Agree on These 6 Summer Trends

Despite the fact that me and our Editor in Chief Kat Collings fall into different generations, I am constantly taking notes from her relaxed yet chic style. Gen Z and Millennials are often poised as opposing contenders in fashion, but I have to disagree with that notion, as there are a lot of trends we have an equal interest in. Since I'm always looking to Collings for outfit inspiration anyways, I decided to chat her up and see what 2022 summer trends we both are excited for. There were a few that didn't make the cut (low-rise pants and fashion, to name a few), but we were able to agree on six that we're incorporating into our wardrobes this season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 24 Best Fashion Finds This Month

Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

My Friend Asked Me What Items Achieve the Cool-Girl Aesthetic—I Said These 5

Let’s face it. Many of us just want to look cool. But not cool in the way that looks like we woke up and did everything in our power to look cool but cool in the way that we just casually rolled out of bed exuding utter coolness. Now, I can’t say that I have quite mastered the art of exuding utter coolness, but I have used my eye for trends and all of my fashion resources, from TikTok to Vogue Runway, to figure out some items that can help me get that desired cool-girl aesthetic. I’m seeing tons of early adopters integrate five items into their wardrobes to up the coolness factor of their looks, and many of them are on the affordable side. Sporty speed sunnies, over-your-head headphones, lots of gold jewelry, knee-high boots, and tube tops (a Y2K staple). These items are so simple and easy to wear, and you may already have them in your closet.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These Are the Best Celebrity Chanel Outfits of the Past 15 Years

Nothing makes a person stop in their tracks quite like a Chanel outfit does. There's nothing basic about them. A Chanel outfit is instantly recognizable, and unlike some designer brands at its level, its looks are wearable right off the runway. It explains why it has such a celebrity following. Many of the Chanel brand ambassadors and celebrity friends of the brand have been so for years. Chanel never loses its magic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
