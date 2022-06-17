ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, OH

New Carlisle butterfly house to reopen Monday

By Brooke Spurlock
dayton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Meadow View Grower’s Butterfly and Monarch Habitat in New Carlisle will reopen for its sixth year on Monday. At the reopening, which is also the start of National Pollinator Week, a majority of the butterflies will still be in caterpillar form. They will grow and populate the house until the...

www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Taco Street Co. to open in Dayton food hall after closing in Beavercreek

A restaurant specializing in all things tacos is opening at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton after closing its first brick-and-mortar location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons earlier this month. Anthony Thomas, owner of Taco Street Co., told Dayton.com he started out with a food truck in 2018...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Lumpia Queen to open first brick-and-mortar in Dayton food hall

The Lumpia Queen is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, this summer. Owners Catherine and Damon Roberts said they are looking forward to introducing three classic Philippine dishes to the West Dayton area. After getting married in 2017 and moving...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Carlisle, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Carlisle, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
indyschild.com

Family Fun in Warren County: Ohio’s Largest Playground

Fondly known as “Ohio’s largest playground,” Warren County has definitely earned this designation. Located between Cincinnati and Dayton, this area of Southwest Ohio is the destination for families looking for fun in all forms. Warren County should be on your family’s radar for your next vacation, from nationally recognized amusement and water parks to outdoor adventures and great food.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Bar to be ‘heart’ of new food hall opening soon in Dayton

Dayton’s first food hall is nearing completion in the historic Wright-Dunbar District and a bar will be the centerpiece connecting all six independent businesses. “Having a food hall with food is normal. Having a centralized bar that you can order at the same time as your food is very unique,” said Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin Corp. “We’re excited about that.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show

Fans and collectors of products created by an organization that includes one of Springfield’s largest employers are traveling here from all over the country and as far as New Zealand to celebrate and share their collections of all things International Harvester. The 33rd annual Red Power Round Up will...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Butterfly House#Sanctuaries#Caterpillars
dayton.com

Popeyes opens today in Dayton, joining other new chicken restaurants

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of its seventh Dayton-area restaurant location today. The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

CommonsFest showcases dozens of Springfield area businesses

Food trucks, entertainment part of event at park. An uncommon combination of two previous Springfield annual events came together a year ago to create a new summer tradition, a showcase for local businesses and their products and services. CommonsFest, which united the Business Expo and MarketFest into one event, proved...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Dunkin' coming to Urbana

Popular chain Dunkin' will be expanding to Champaign County. The building most recently occupied by Golden Star Buffet in Urbana is being demolished so Dunkin' can build a new store. The soon-to-be-constructed building will be approximately 2,137 square feet with a drive-thru, and the front of the new building will...
URBANA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
dayton.com

Summer Farm festival at Liberty Farm Market includes family activities

LIBERTY TWP. — Festivalgoers who are looking for a day of family fun will find something for everyone at the Summer Farm Festival at Liberty Farm Market. “We like to do a big event once or twice a year. The Summer Farm Festival will be our summer event, and we are also planning another event for the fall,” said Tina Boehm, market manager and event coordinator at Liberty Farm Market.
WSAZ

Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of a couple who died in a traffic accident Saturday night at Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. Jitu Galani, 41, and Nitu Galani, 39, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were pronounced dead by Carter County Coroner William Waddell, along with their 4-year-old son, according to Kentucky State Police. The couple’s other son, an 11-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
dayton.com

Furniture store to have pop-up location at Mall at Fairfield Commons

Morris Clearance and Closeouts is the newest store to have a pop-up location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The furniture store is running a $5 million furniture and mattress sell off in the former Elder Beerman space for a limited time. “The town center looks forward to welcoming guests...
FAIRFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Bar & Bistro at Top of the Market a welcome addition to Dayton’s dining scene

Last year a somewhat quiet dining and event rental spot downtown started to make major changes both to the menu items and ambience it was offering up. Top of the Market, which is housed in a 106-year-old converted freight depot that was originally part of Webster Station, has quickly become a go-to dining location thanks to the vision and work of Director John Capobianco, who was brought in by owner Sandy Mendelson in 2021 to help raise the bar on what could be done with the space and the food.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Local man named Domino’s U.S. Supervisor of the Year

Some of Domino’s Pizza’s best-managed restaurants are right here in Dayton. Chris Krueger, who supervises restaurants across the Dayton area, was named U.S. Supervisor of the Year by the company. Krueger, who is from Sidney, has supervised restaurants for the company since 2018 and now oversees six restaurants...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Uniting a community of cyclists

SIDNEY — The heatwave ebbed away over the weekend, just in time for cyclists to ride into Sidney for the Great Ohio Bicycling Adventure. “When you talk to the riders, they are just all excited and tickled to be back. Everybody’s really excited, and we’re concentrated on providing a good experience for the riders that show,” GOBA Chairman Jeff Stephens said. “The host towns are just fantastic and they’ve put together a great set of activities and attractions, and local volunteer groups and small organizations are coming forward. All the surrounding small towns we go through are hosting lunch stops, so everybody is just back to normal and excited to have our riders here, and our riders are excited to have a more normal experience.”
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy