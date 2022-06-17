ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fathers’ Rights Attorney Share Ways Fathers Can Gain Better Rights For Their Children [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 4 days ago

When it comes to fathers having their rights, Rickey Smiley is very passionate about that subject. Fathers’ Rights Attorney Bobbie Edmonds joins the show to discuss ways to make life easier for fathers. A lot of times fathers get the short end of the stick but Attorney Edmonds answers a lot of questions fathers may have about joint custody vs. sole custody, visitation rights, and more.

