The family of Dom Phillips, the British journalist killed in the Amazon, have said they are “heartbroken” over his death and that of his colleague, Bruno Pereira.A statement issued on behalf of the brother and sister of Phillips and their immediate family, came just hours after a fisherman confessed to killing the pair in a remote area of the Amazon rainforest. Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, had been missing since 5 June after they were last seen in the Javari Valley.The statement read: “We are heartbroken at the confirmation that Dom and Bruno were murdered and extend our deepest sympathies...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO