VOTE NOW: Colorado town in running for 'best small town art scenes' nationwide

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcaFK_0gEJFLdA00
Photo Credit: ivanastar. File photo. (iStock)

Think this Colorado town has a great art scene? Now is your chance to let the world know.

Manitou Springs, near Colorado Springs, has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best small towns for art nationwide.

Contest officials evaluated small towns (with a population of 30,000 or less) across the country to identify a top 20 list. They considered museums, art galleries, performing arts, and busy event calendars for each town to make the determination.

This is the second year in row that Manitou has been selected.

"The small downtown area is filled with art galleries and eclectic boutiques. The Manitou Art Center features a maker space for digital artists and hosts courses in both traditional and non-conventional visual arts," the contest description.

Manitou Springs currently ranks 6th, but there is still time to vote.

Check out the full list, and vote for your favorite 'small town art scene' here before July 4 at noon ET.

