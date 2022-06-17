ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Celia Expected to Dump Heavy Rain on El Salvador, Guatemala, Southern Mexico

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Celia is expected to drop heavy rain on El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico through Sunday, and could spark flash floods and mudslides, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday. Celia, which formed on Friday, is a small storm and will...

