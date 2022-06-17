ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed on WVa Interstate Identified as Pennsylvania Man

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff's deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man, state police...

