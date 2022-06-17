2 Children Found Safe After Alert, Mom Faces Custody Charges

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The death of a man in the city of Rutland last week has been preliminarily ruled a homicide, police said Monday. The man has been identified as Sincere Johnson, 46, of New York, police said. A Vermont man and a woman who were arrested in...
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police responding to a domestic violence 911 call early Sunday shot and killed an armed man who refused to surrender, state Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement. Local police responded around 12:20 a.m. to a parking lot near a pharmacy...
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert Friday have been found safe in Maine and their mother has been arrested.Police issued the alert just before 5 a.m. for 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and her 8-year-old brother Chance. The two, who live in Somersworth, N.H., were abducted by their biological mother, according to investigators.The children live with their grandmother, who has legal guardianship. Police said she last saw the kids around 7:30 p.m. Thursday before she fell asleep. When she woke up around 9:30 p.m. they were gone, she couldn't find...
NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — One of the largest employers in Maine is permanently closing a Russian subsidiary and ceasing business in the country. Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories, a leader in veterinary medicine, disclosed its decision with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, the Portland Press Herald reported. The company...
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A 58-year-old woman was arrested almost 40 years after she allegedly gave birth to a little girl and left her in the snow, where she died from the cold weather. According to WGME-TV, Maine State Police took Lee Ann Daigle into custody outside her Lowell, Massachusetts,...
LOWELL – Police in Lowell are searching for a 3-year-old boy named Harry who went missing from his babysitter's house Tuesday morning. About 180 officers were searching in the outer Pawtucketville area of the city near Freda Lane. The massive search was scaled back late Tuesday night. Police said the boy was dropped off at his babysitter's house in the morning. A neighbor saw him playing in the yard around 9:15 a.m. About 15 minutes later, the babysitter called 911 to report Harry was missing."We believe the child was just out in the back yard where they normally would go out and...
SUNAPEE, N.H. - A Massachusetts man was arrested Saturday night for crashing his boat while intoxicated onto the shore of a New Hampshire lake.New Hampshire State Police say they were called around 10 p.m. for a boating crash on Lake Sunapee near the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club.Police later found a 22-foot boat that was roughly 20 feet onto shore, resting on a steep hill. The two people in the boat were not hurt. Michael Smith, 19, of Hingham was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.The crash was reportedly heard across the lake at Blodgett Landing in Newbury.
LOWELL - It's now a sacred spot on the side of the road for Harry Kkonde's family, where people continue to come to bear witness to the tragedy at a roadside memorial, and they're grateful for the support. "Oh my God we're overwhelmed by the support and we thank each and every person who is still coming," said family friend Maureen Kalemba. It's been an overwhelming few days since the 3-year-old boy disappeared Tuesday morning from the Lowell home where he was dropped off with a babysitter. His body then found some 30 hours later only 650 feet away in...
NEWBURYPORT – A kayaker found the body of Mas Dechhat, a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Merrimack River in Newburyport on Thursday."It is with a great sadness we must report the body of the young boy has been recovered. The family has been notified and we pray this gives the family some closure," Amesbury Police posted on Sunday.The boy's mother, Boua DeChhat, drowned while trying to save her son.A family of six - a mother, father, two girls and two boys - drove to Deer Island Thursday and parked on the Newburyport side of the island to go fishing...
