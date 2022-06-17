ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Juneteenth events in ArkLaTex

dequeenbee.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Juneteenth is Sunday and there are many events happening throughout the weekend in the ArkLaTex to commemorate the federal holiday. Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19 is also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States when Major General...

www.dequeenbee.com

KLTV

What to expect at the 106th annual East Texas State Fair

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carnival rides, fried food and performing seals are making their way back to Tyler with the upcoming 106th year of the East Texas State Fair. East Texas State Fair President John Sykes said the setup will look similar to 2021, but with new surprises. The setup from 2021 had the same attractions, but it was condensed due to the construction of the W.T. Brookshire Convention Center. The convention center remains under construction, but Sykes said that would not be a deterrent.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Talking With Pop and Nan in Longview, Texas Was a Dream Come True

Over the past few years, the names Pop and Nan have become famous not just here in East Texas but across the country and world thanks to the videos on the Pop Watch social media channels. Years ago, their grandson Jason began recording, editing, and posting these funny and fun videos of his grandfather (Joe Mack Roy) and the outings they would take. Over the years we’ve been introduced to Nan who is married to Pop and others within the Roy family, and recently it was my pleasure to stop by and meet the Longview celebrities.
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
City
Galveston, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas communities come together for Juneteenth celebrations

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Juneteenth is the day Union Soldiers arrived in Galveston Texas letting slaves know they were free. “It’s basically a day the slaves were free. So, it’s always a good time to celebrate something like that,” said Davondrick Crowe, Kilgore Juneteenth King. On Saturday communities across East Texas held events including Kilgore, Tyler and […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
ktbb.com

Great Texas Balloon Race flies into Longview

LONGVIEW – The Great Texas Balloon Race is this weekend in Longview. This is the second year in a row that the competition will be held in city limits, according to our news partner KETK. The race is happening at the Longview Convention Complex, and it brings together some of the best pilots in the country and around the world. Races are scheduled to happen through Sunday. There are also performers at the event. This year, Little Texas will play on Saturday night and Cody Wayne will be the opening act. There will also be a special shapes spectacular, a 5K fun run and a balloon glow this weekend. “In 2021 we had a modified event with only competition and so this is the first time since 2019 to have the full event. The excitement does seem to be great in the city, and we’re just looking forward to a great event,” said Michelle Ford, Chairman of the Great Texas Balloon Race. Gregg County was designated as “The Balloon Race Capital of Texas” by the state legislature in 2013.
LONGVIEW, TX
dequeenbee.com

Texarkana's Juneteenth celebration returns to downtown for its 2nd year

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Juneteenth holiday is being celebrated a day early in Texarkana with a parade and festival. The federal holiday marks the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. Organizers say their goal is to bring the community together with a celebration of African history, culture and heritage.
ktoy1047.com

Passenger drowns at Wright Patman on Sunday

The drowning was worked by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, as well as first responders from both Bowie and Cass county. The identity of the deceased has not been released, and the investigation is still ongoing. The runoff election for Miller County Sheriff takes place today. The body of...
The Tyler Loop

Tyler celebrates Juneteenth in Style

Ni’Kayla Howard is a 2022 graduate of Early College High School in Tyler with plans to attend Texas Southern University in Houston. Love what you're seeing in our posts? Help power our local, nonprofit journalism platform — from in-depth reads, to freelance training, to COVID Stories videos, to intimate portraits of East Texans through storytelling.
dequeenbee.com

Texarkana man creates 'Crosses for Jesus' ministry

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Life for many of us is full of obstacles. But a southwest Arkansas man, who was severely injured as a child, says he has been able overcome physical adversities in life by leaning on his faith. Now he is sharing that message with others by making wooded...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Grand jury indicts two men in March murder

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Bowie County grand jury indicted two men last week for murder in the death of a Texarkana man. Cedric Ballard allegedly paid $50 dollars to Darquales “Smiley” McHenry to beat 53-year-old Johnny Robinson at a house in the 500 block of Melton Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
TEXARKANA, TX
NewsBreak
Arts
KLTV

Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant celebrates confidence, sass

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant was held Friday inside the Holiday Inn. The pageant consisted of around twenty girls, ages one through 14. The program was put on by an organization called Visions of Beauty & Excellence, which was founded in January. “I founded this organization...
TYLER, TX
LoneStar 92

[VIDEO] of Longview, TX Man Shown as Evidence During Jan. 6 Hearings

A video of a Longview, Texas man was submitted as "riot evidence" during the hearings by the January 6 committee. Many of us have been at least keeping an eye on the January 6th hearings that have been taking place recently. I finally watched some of the third one yesterday. Wow. Watching them discuss the event and hearing the varying sides present their thoughts has been a bit surreal.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktoy1047.com

Crashes clog I-30 westbound Monday morning

The accidents were mostly between Stateline and Cowhorn Creek, causing traffic to be diverted onto St. Michael Drive. Cedric Ballard and Darquales McHenry were indicted by a Bowie County grand jury in the death of a Texarkana man. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with yesterday’s shooting on...
TEXARKANA, AR
natchitochesparishjournal.com

THOMAS M. WEBER: RESISTING AN OFFICER;WARRENT; BOND SET: $1,500

(Fairview)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Texas man wanted by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday following a disturbance near Fairview according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday morning, June 19, at approximately 9:20am, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Juneteenth in Tyler kicks off with gospel event at Bergfeld Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Juneteenth Association of Tyler kicked off holiday weekend celebrations on Friday evening with a Gospel Bridge concert at Bergfeld Park. The event featured multiple gospel groups and speakers from around the city, including Nancy & Praise, North Tenneha Male Chorus, Marvin United Methodist Choir, Tyler Community Choir, Dominique Ellis, Grace […]
TYLER, TX

