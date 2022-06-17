ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jack Johnson earns endorsement from Tennessee Professional Fire Fighters Association

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson has officially received an endorsement for reelection in state Senate District 27 from the Tennessee Professional Fire Fighters Association. “Senator Johnson is a steady, thoughtful leader in the Tennessee Legislature, and we appreciate his commitment to issues that are important to firefighters,” TPFFA...

Johnson City Press

Tennessee voters to decide a constitutional referendum

Tennessee voters will decide a referendum in November to make “Right to Work” a permanent part of the state Constitution. Amendment 1, which will appear on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot, is being pushed by leaders of the GOP-controlled state General Assembly and Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is also seeking re-election in November.
murfreesborovoice.com

Tennessee Sheriffs' Association Announces Awarded Scholarships

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh presented Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association $500 scholarships to the children of three deputies. Students receiving the checks were Brianna King, daughter of Capt. Joey King, Taylor Rodgers, daughter of Sgt. Michael Rodgers and Grace Towle, daughter of SRO Andrew Towle. Brianna is a student at Cumberland University,...
Cheatham County Source

A Look at the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA. As of June 19, 2022 Average national price of regular: $4.98 Tennessee average price of regular: $4.60 Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.63 Williamson County: […] The post A Look at the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV

Fishing advisory issued for six different Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns. After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee. “We provide these advisories...
indherald.com

Police in Tennessee, Kentucky searching for missing Winfield woman

PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
WSMV

Tennessee Secretary of State arrested on DUI charge

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.
defector.com

The Uphill Battle To Unionize Tennessee Whiskey

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville sits near Watkins Park, not far from the state capitol. It’s a place where customers on a weekend can park themselves, chill out, and spend money on a variety of specialty spirits called things like Tennessee Sour Mash, Belle Meade Bourbon, and Louisa’s Liquor. The front of the building evokes a certain kind of craft cocktail bar venue you can imagine — a large warehouse that was part of the Marathon Motor Works factory, an automobile manufacturer, painted that unmissable gunmetal gray and green. There is exposed brick and huge garage doors in the front facing Clinton Street, and a slogan written just above the front door that says: “Family owned — and operated.” Step inside and the distillery features a lavish space called the “oak room,” where tastings and events are held at long tables extending out in rows. The species it attracts: lots of bachelor and bachelorette parties, whiskey clubs, loud crowds. Basically tourist’s catnip.
newstalk941.com

Rock Island State Park Will Work To Remove Invasive Plant On Tennessee Promise Saturday

Rock Island one of 39 state parks across Tennessee participating in Tennesse Promise Saturday on June 25th. Park Ranger Ethan Greene said that the event occurs annually as a way to help Tennessee Promise scholars get last-minute volunteer hours. He said that the service work varies at each state park, and Rock Island State Park will focus on removing an invasive species of plant called “tree of heaven.”
williamsonherald.com

State health department urges caution during extreme heat

Extreme heat continues to impact the state, and the Tennessee Department of Health is urging Tennesseans to follow important safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses. “Summer is usually a great time to be outdoors, and it is important to be careful when you’re out in the sun, especially in recent high temperatures occurring across the state,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. “To avoid heat-related illness, it’s important to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.”
wvlt.tv

See the most extreme temperatures in Tennessee history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than...
