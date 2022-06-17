This EV-charging robot risks its life to save you a parking spot

Elon Musk says that Tesla will have a working prototype of its humanoid robot “Optimus” (also known as Tesla Bot) by late September. On Tuesday, during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk relayed that Optimus is coming along. “We have a very talented team at Tesla that I’m working with closely to have a prototype humanoid robot ready by the end of September,” he said. But before you brace yourself for armies of Muskian robots taking over the globe, consider the mogul’s penchant for big promises and lackluster delivery.

