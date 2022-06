Horry Georgetown Technical College is offering a pre-academy training certificate for newly hired police officers. Candidates in the program will receive training equivalent to the first four weeks of basic law enforcement training at the state criminal justice academy which were previously all done in-house at the Conway or Horry County Police Departments. Currently, there are five students enrolled in the program, three from HCPD and two from Conway and since it kicked off in April, 15 students have passed the training. Once they complete the training, candidates may seek employment with a city or county law enforcement agency in South Carolina within a year.

CONWAY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO